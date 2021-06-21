Jokowi’s ineffective ‘gas brake’, expert calls for regional lockdown





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The addition of cases of corona virus (covid-19) daily in Indonesia continued to increase over the past week. As of Sunday (21/6), confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 13,737 people, this figure was the highest daily number of cases since January 30, 2021. In response to the urgent alert, the expert committee of the Indonesian Association of Public Health Experts (IAKMI) Hermawan Saputra urged the government to implement strict regulations, so that the spread of COVID-19 cases does not spread further in the country. Hermawan said the government had two options at this point, namely Large Scale Strict Social Restrictions (PSBBs) or more stringent PSBBs. regional containment. Of the two options, according to Hermawan, the more suitable choice at the moment is a regional lockdown. “The government must be radical. There are two options, whether the PSBB is as before, or whether regional containment is limited to the large islands. The more radical option is of course regional, radical, but the most logical containment. “said Hermawan. at the press conference “Urgent emergency responses: priorities for the safety of people in the middle of a pandemic” on YouTube, Sunday (20/6). Hermawan continued, lockdown is the recommended option because it reflects countries that have successfully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of them like Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and several other countries in Europe. He went on to criticize the “gas brake” policy which is often the narrative of President Joko Widodo when business explodes. However, according to him, the policy that has been pursued repeatedly is now not strong enough to defeat the pandemic in Indonesia, and there are concerns that it could turn into a time bomb. “Rem-gas, brake-gas is a drifting policy that just makes us delay the time bomb [ledakan kasus],” he said. On the other hand, Netty Prasetiyani, a member of Commission IX of the Indonesian House of Representatives, the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) faction, also called on the government to consider putting in place a lockdown. Netty called on the government to consider carrying out a lockdown as it could optimally reduce the rate of spread. On Friday (6/18), thousands of people who are members of Lapor Covid-19 and all other civil society groups signed an online petition urging President Jokowi to immediately take 10 steps to deal with the virus pandemic corona in Indonesia, one of whose points are regional quarantine. aka lockdown. From monitoring CNNIndonesia.com until 6:00 a.m. WIB, Monday (6/21), the petition, which was accompanied by an open letter and made via Google Docs, had been signed by 2,474 people. Meanwhile, previously the Governor of Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY) Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono also felt that there was no more appropriate way than a total foreclosure when restrictions on micro-activities. communities (PPKM) were not sufficient to overcome the massive spread of Covid19. Sultan said the micro-based PPKM is designed to limit community activities of the smallest level, namely RT and RW. However, he notes that this policy has not made it possible to control the spread of Covid-19 in DIY. (khr / gil)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos