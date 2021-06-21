Healthcare workers urge Boris Johnson to quickly toughen air pollution laws

Organizations representing 650,000 employees across the healthcare system are demanding that Boris Johnson take much stronger and faster action to reduce air pollution for the sake of the nation’s health.

Last week, the government said it would launch a public consultation next year to set stricter air pollution targets in legislation by October 2022 after an inquiry in December ruled that the toxic air had caused a fatal asthma attack suffered by nine-year-old EllaKissi-Debrah. in London, in 2013.

But a large consortium comprising the Royal Colleges of Medicine and Nursing, the British Medical Association and The Lancet and BMJ the papers say it does not go far enough.

I am the guide to help the planet in your everyday life

They want to see the government commit to following the stricter guidelines of the World Health Organization and right away when it has only said that the limits of the WHO would inform its ambitions in setting those goals, giving no guarantee that they will be implemented.

At the very least, they want the WHO limit of 10 micrograms per cubic meter of tiny PM2.5 particles emitted by traffic, industry and fossil fuels to be half of the current UK level of 20 micrograms, or included in the current environmental bill. parliament.

We urge your government to use this bill as a legal commitment to reduce fine particle pollution in the UK below the maximum level recommended by the World Health Organization by 2030. Delay the setting of ‘air quality goals and implementing them through legislation is insufficient to protect the public from immediate damage, according to a letter from the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change coordination group.

The message was sent to the Prime Minister, Environment Secretary George Eustice and the House of Lords.

A spokesperson for the alliance behind the letter said: The government’s response to the coroners’ report aimed at preventing future deaths from air pollution is not sufficient to protect the public from ‘immediate harm. Delaying the setting of air quality targets and not committing to follow WHO’s advice on what those targets should be would harm the health of thousands of people across the country.

The Royal College of Physicians has estimated that around 40,000 deaths per year can be attributed to air pollution

One of the signatories of the letter, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Edward Morris, said: I urge the government to commit to protecting the health of pregnant women and their babies, and of future generations , by adopting the air pollution targets recommended by the WHO.

Another, Dr Gary Howsam, Vice President of the Royal College of GPs, said: We call for stronger protection against air pollution as it puts our patients at a higher risk of developing serious health problems. , such as lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, and can worsen existing conditions, such as asthma. It is important that we highlight the negative impact of air pollution on the health of our patients.

Chaitra Dinesh, National Director of Students for Global Health UK, said: We urge the government to commit to reducing fine particle pollution in the UK below the maximum level recommended by the WHO by 2030.

The health of current and future generations depends on strong national public and environmental health strategies.

A government spokesperson said: There is a clear intergovernmental effort to advance tangible and lasting change to improve the air we breathe.

Air pollution levels have declined dramatically since 2010, but we know there is still a long way to go, which will require action from all of government and all parts of society.

That’s why we’re consulting on new legally binding particulate pollution targets with the aim of getting them into law by October 2022, building on our air purification strategy to accelerate. actions aimed at cleaning up our air.