China wants to make wine country a country that could rival French Bordeaux – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Chinese central government has approved a 15-year wine development plan for the Hui Autonomous Region of Ningxia with a scale that could match production levels in Bordeaux, the wine capital of France.

Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, Ningxia’s wine exports increased 46.4%, according to the local customs agency.

Yet Chinese producers have “a long way to go before they become a major exporter,” said Tony Battaglene, managing director of Australian Grape and Wine.

By 2035, the Helan Mountains region of Ningxia aims to produce 600 million bottles worth 20 billion yuan ($ 3.12 billion), according to a plan approved by central government at the end of May. The region along the Yellow River is about a two-hour flight west of Beijing and lies at a similar latitude to that of the famous wine region of France.

“If this goal can be achieved, the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains will become an important and internationally influential production area, with a scale corresponding to that of Bordeaux,” Sui Pengfei, director of international cooperation at Bordeaux, told reporters. Chinese Ministry of Agriculture last week in Mandarin. according to a CNBC translation.

Ningxia is just one of many wine regions in China, but the eastern foothills of its Helan Mountains have a grape variety comparable to that of Bordeaux or the Napa Valley in the United States, and accounts for the majority of the national wine production, Sui mentioned.

Even though the 15-year target is more than four times Ningxia’s annual wine production, the numbers roughly match those for the French wine capital.

Bordeaux produces 522 million bottles worth 3.5 billion euros ($ 4.16 billion) last year, according to a French industrial group.

Like many high-level Chinese plans, the wine plan is vague on the details of implementation. Instead, it establishes a framework for development that ranges from improving knowledge of local winemaking and ecological conservation to “a window” for Chinese wine to “fit into the world,” according to a CNBC translation of the. Chinese text.

Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, Ningxia’s wine exports increased 46.4% to 2.65 million yuan (about $ 414,100), according to the local customs agency. Major destinations included the United States, the European Union, Australia and Japan.

Ningxia-based winery Xige Estate exported wine to Canada last year, founder Zhang Yanzhi told CNBC.

His company started exporting to Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and France in small quantities this year, he said, adding that there are plans to enter the US market as well.

However, he said he plans to focus on the Chinese market, with exports only accounting for 10-20% of production in the long run.

China ranks sixth in global wine consumption and tenth of production per liter, according to an annual report released in April by the International Organization of Vine and Wine.

The report notes that China’s wine consumption and production has declined in recent years, potentially due to harsh weather conditions and low productivity. These problems “make the Chinese wine industry less competitive with imported wines,” the authors write.

Australian wine imports plunge

Pressure from the central government this year to further develop Ningxia vineyards comes as China’s relationship with Australia deteriorates.

The country was China’s largest source of foreign wine in 2020, slightly above France, but Chinese tariffs imposed in March have essentially blocked new wine imports from Australia.

While Australian producers have found new buyers in the UK, US and South East Asia, it will likely take three or four years to recoup the losses and the roughly 1,000 China-focused wine exporters. will not survive, said Tony Battaglene, managing director of Australian Grape. and Wine, an industry interest group.

He said Australian companies still hope to re-enter the Chinese market when tariffs are expected to expire in five years, and Australian wine experts can help Chinese producers overcome climate-related issues the two are facing.

Chinese wine rivals at home

In the Chinese domestic market, local producers still face competition from high-quality wines at low prices, Battaglene said.

Internationally, Chinese producers have “a long way to go before they become a big exporter,” he added.

At last week’s press conference, officials made no comment on Australia’s wine tariffs.

As a result of these tariffs, Chinese wine imports from Chile and France are increasing, said Zhang de Xige, who also attended the event in Beijing. He said the government’s focus on the Ningxia wine industry will likely help wineries get financing, as they won’t be seen as just farming businesses.

Zhang added that the growing attention to the wine industry is helping boost domestic tourism. Its 22 rooms, which cost 1,200 yuan ($ 188) a night, have all been sold every weekend since early May.

Besides the popularity of foreign brands, one of the biggest challenges for the Chinese wine industry is the local preference for a strong, clear liquor known as baijiu. Alcohol is a staple of Chinese business and government dinners, and one of the leading brands, Kweichow Moutai, is one of the largest publicly traded stocks in Mainland China.

If the wine can be as cheap as baijiu, around 40 yuan ($ 6.20) for some bottles, then more people will consume it, said Sui of the Agriculture Ministry. The Chinese must “drink less baijiu, drink more wine”.