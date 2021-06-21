PM Modi to Discuss Ayodhya Development Plans with Yogi, UP Senior Officials | Lucknow News





Lucknow: Amid the row over allegations of irregularities in purchasing land for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a virtual meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and senior government officials regarding development projects in Temple City on June 26.

Leading government sources told TOI that the UP government will make a presentation on the progress of projects that have been undertaken in Ayodhya. Sources said officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will also tune in at the virtual meeting which is seen as an important attempt by the ruling BJP to accelerate development in Ayodhya in the run-up to the crucial elections in the UP assembly scheduled for next year.

UP government officials said officials from Ayodhya District Administration and Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) will also log on during the meeting with the prime minister.

PM Modi is expected to review the progress of the Greenfield city project worth Rs 10,000 crore, in addition to the highly anticipated Ayodhya International Airport, which is proposed to be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The state government is also expected to make a presentation on the development of Saryu Bank stretching over a length of 13 km. The PM is also expected to review the progress of road construction related to the upcoming Ram Temple.

Just a week ago, the state cabinet reported two key infrastructure projects, a bus station and the widening of the road from Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road to the future airport. Offered at a cost of Rs 400 crore, the bus station, which will be set up near the next cultural center, is expected to provide bus services to Varanasi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Ballia and Shravasti.

Both projects are considered crucial given the massive influx of tourists once construction of the Ram Temple is completed. PM Modi is also expected to review the progress of the construction of the 65 km-long bypass proposed at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore. Likewise, projects like the Panchkosi Parikrama Marg and the tourist center should also be presented before the Prime Minister.







