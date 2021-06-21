Jokowi’s 60th birthday, palace: no celebrations





Jakarta, IDN Times – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s 60th birthday today, Monday (6/21/2021). President Jokowi’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said there had been no celebrations. “President Jokowi is exercising his presidential duties as usual. There is no anniversary celebration, as in previous years,” Fadjroel said in his statement on Monday (6/21/2021). 1. Jokowi Holds Limited Meeting Today on COVID-19 Management President Joko Widodo chaired a limited meeting at the presidential office in Jakarta on Wednesday (2/26/2020) (ANTARA PHOTO / Sigid Kurniawan) Today, President Jokowi is on duty as usual at the State Palace. Quoted from wapres.go.id, Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin are expected to hold a limited meeting with a number of ministers to discuss handling COVID-19. The limited meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. WIB. “A limited meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia on handling COVID-19 (by video conference),” Ma’ruf’s agenda wrote on the wapres.go.id website. Also Read: Jokowi: Jokowi Volunteers Are Sexy, Can Take The President From Me For 2 Periods 2. Jokowi’s name is trending on Twitter this morning President Joko Widodo (ANTARA PHOTO / Sigid Kurniawan) On Jokowi’s 60th birthday, his name became a trending topic on Twitter this morning. One of the words came from musician Addie Muljadi Sumaatmadja or better known as Addie MS. “Happy 60th birthday, my president, Ir. H. Joko Widodo! May you always be in good health and always under the protection of Allah SWT. Amiiin,” Addie wrote via her Twitter account on Monday (21/6 / 2021). Several netizens wished a happy birthday to the former governor of DKI Jakarta. Continue reading the article below Editor’s choices “Happy 60th birthday, Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. @jokowi. God bless you abundantly and infinitely,” wrote the account @Leo_Imannuel. “Happy Birthday Mr. President, God bless you with Greater Indonesia,” wrote

Sahat Tobing @dr_reinkernasi. 3. Jokowi’s journey: from mayor to president President Joko Widodo (ANTARA PHOTO / Sigid Kurniawan) President Jokowi comes from a Solo family. His father’s name is Widjiatno Notomihardjo and his mother’s name is Sudjiatmi. Jokowi is the first child and the only son of four siblings. His education began by entering SD Negeri 112 Tirtoyoso which is known as a school for the lower middle class. Since his childhood he struggled and worked hard to earn pocket money every day. He even started working as a sawmill at the age of 12. After graduating from primary school, Jokowi then continued his studies at SMP Negeri 1 Surakarta and SMA Negeri 6 Surakarta. In the 2005 Solo City elections, Jokowi was promoted by the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) and the National Awakening Party (PKB) to run as mayoral candidates in Solo. He managed to win the election with a percentage of the vote of 36.62%. He was then re-elected mayor of Surakarta or Solo in 2010. In 2012, Jokowi was personally asked by Jusuf Kalla to stand as Governor of DKI Jakarta in the DKI Pilgub. It was carried by Gerindra and the PDIP with his deputy Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok. On September 29, 2012, the DKI Jakarta KPUD appointed the couple Jokowi – Ahok as the new governor and deputy governor of the DKI for the 2012-2017 term, replacing Fauzi Bowo – Prijanto Only 2 years as governor, Jokowi competed in the 2014 presidential election and emerged victorious. Paired with Jusuf Kalla, Jokowi managed to beat the pair Prabowo-Hatta Rajasa. Jokowi is also listed as the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. The Jokowi administration has now entered its second term and will end in 2024. Also Read: Jokowi 60th Birthday Today Happy Birthday Mr. Chairman







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos