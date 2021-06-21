Jokowi’s 60th birthday, palace: no celebrations

Jakarta, IDN Times – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s 60th birthday today, Monday (6/21/2021). President Jokowi’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said there had been no celebrations.
“President Jokowi is exercising his presidential duties as usual. There is no anniversary celebration, as in previous years,” Fadjroel said in his statement on Monday (6/21/2021).
1. Jokowi Holds Limited Meeting Today on COVID-19 Management
Today, President Jokowi is on duty as usual at the State Palace. Quoted from wapres.go.id, Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin are expected to hold a limited meeting with a number of ministers to discuss handling COVID-19. The limited meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. WIB.
“A limited meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia on handling COVID-19 (by video conference),” Ma’ruf’s agenda wrote on the wapres.go.id website.
2. Jokowi’s name is trending on Twitter this morning
On Jokowi’s 60th birthday, his name became a trending topic on Twitter this morning. One of the words came from musician Addie Muljadi Sumaatmadja or better known as Addie MS.
“Happy 60th birthday, my president, Ir. H. Joko Widodo! May you always be in good health and always under the protection of Allah SWT. Amiiin,” Addie wrote via her Twitter account on Monday (21/6 / 2021).
Several netizens wished a happy birthday to the former governor of DKI Jakarta.
“Happy 60th birthday, Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. @jokowi. God bless you abundantly and infinitely,” wrote the account @Leo_Imannuel.
“Happy Birthday Mr. President, God bless you with Greater Indonesia,” wrote
Sahat Tobing @dr_reinkernasi.
3. Jokowi’s journey: from mayor to president
President Jokowi comes from a Solo family. His father’s name is Widjiatno Notomihardjo and his mother’s name is Sudjiatmi. Jokowi is the first child and the only son of four siblings.
His education began by entering SD Negeri 112 Tirtoyoso which is known as a school for the lower middle class. Since his childhood he struggled and worked hard to earn pocket money every day. He even started working as a sawmill at the age of 12.
After graduating from primary school, Jokowi then continued his studies at SMP Negeri 1 Surakarta and SMA Negeri 6 Surakarta.
In the 2005 Solo City elections, Jokowi was promoted by the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) and the National Awakening Party (PKB) to run as mayoral candidates in Solo. He managed to win the election with a percentage of the vote of 36.62%. He was then re-elected mayor of Surakarta or Solo in 2010.
In 2012, Jokowi was personally asked by Jusuf Kalla to stand as Governor of DKI Jakarta in the DKI Pilgub. It was carried by Gerindra and the PDIP with his deputy Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok.
On September 29, 2012, the DKI Jakarta KPUD appointed the couple Jokowi – Ahok as the new governor and deputy governor of the DKI for the 2012-2017 term, replacing Fauzi Bowo – Prijanto
Only 2 years as governor, Jokowi competed in the 2014 presidential election and emerged victorious. Paired with Jusuf Kalla, Jokowi managed to beat the pair Prabowo-Hatta Rajasa. Jokowi is also listed as the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. The Jokowi administration has now entered its second term and will end in 2024.
