Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region strives to become France’s Bordeaux under Australian tariffs

In 2015, workers pour wine in a cellar in Yinchuan, Ningxia. Gochai Hin | AFP | Getty Images

Beijing – the news of the surge in wine exports and the last year of President Xi Jinping’s visit, China wants to change the area which is comparable to the main wine regions from Ningxia to Bordeaux, France. The Ningxia Helan mountain region aims to produce 600 million bottles worth 20 billion yuan ($ 3.12 billion) by 2035, according to a plan approved by the central government in late May. The area along the Yellow River is about a two hour flight west of Beijing and lies at the same latitude as France’s famous wine region. “If this goal is achieved, the hills east of the Helan Mountains will be a production area of ​​international importance and influence on a scale comparable to that of Bordeaux,” said the director of international cooperation of the Chinese ministry of ‘Agriculture. Sui Penfei told reporters in Mandarin last week. Based on CNBC translation.

The Ningxia Autonomous Region is just one of many wine-producing regions in China, but the hills east of the Heran Mountains have as many different grape varieties as Bordeaux and the Napa Valley in the United States, making it makes a domestic wine. It represents the majority of production. Mentionned. Even though the 15-year goal exceeds four times the annual wine production of the Ningxia Autonomous Region, that number is roughly in line with the number of French wine capitals. Bordeaux produced 522 million bottles last year, worth 3.5 billion ($ 4.16 billion), according to a French industrial group. Like many high-profile plans in China, the wine plans are ambiguous in terms of the details of implementation. Instead, according to the CNBC translation of the Chinese text, developments ranging from improving local wine knowledge and conservation of ecosystems to the “window” for Chinese wine to “fit into the world.” Displays the frame.

According to local customs, Ningxia Autonomous Region’s wine exports increased 46.4% to 2.65 million yuan (about $ 414,100) during the coronavirus outbreak last year. The main destinations are the United States, the European Union, Australia and Japan. Ningxia-based winery Xige Estate exported wine to Canada last year, founder Zhang Yanzhi told CNBC. He said his company had started exporting small amounts to Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and France this year, adding that it also planned to enter the US market. However, he said he plans to focus on the Chinese market, with exports only accounting for 10-20% of production in the long run. According to an annual report released by the International Organization of Vine and Wine in April, China ranks 6th for global wine consumption and 10th for liter production. The report says that China’s wine consumption and production has declined in recent years, possibly due to harsh weather conditions and low productivity. These problems “make the Chinese wine industry less competitive than imported wines,” the authors write.

Australian wine imports plunge

This year’s central government promotion to further develop Ningxia vineyards will come as China’s relationship with Australia deteriorates. The country was China’s largest producer of foreign wines in 2020, slightly above France, but Chinese tariffs imposed in March effectively blocked further imports of wine from Australia. it was done.

Australian growers have found new buyers in the UK, US and South East Asia, but it will likely take three to four years to recoup their losses. And not all of the 1,000 or so wine exporters focused on China will survive, said Tony Battaglene, CEO of Australia. Grape and Wine, an industry interest group. He hopes Australian companies will still reenter the Chinese market when tariffs expire in five years, and Australian wine experts say the climate Chinese producers face. He said it could help overcome the related issues.

Chinese wine rivals at home