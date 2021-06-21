Why Imran Khan refuses to challenge China on the situation of the Uyghurs





In his interview with Axios, Imran Khan said: “Our discussions with the Chinese will always take place behind closed doors.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to offer a dead bat to virtually all critics of his country’s closest allies, China, and this was once again highlighted in an interview granted to Axios last week.

Khanaired’s Jonathan Swan interview on Sunday as part of Axios on HBO saw the cricketer-turned-politician refrain from ably, if rather dishonestly, criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in his province from Xinjiang. When asked about human rights violations in Xinjiang, Khan said that according to his conversations with the Chinese, “This is not the case.”

And after being pushed further, Khan explained that he didn’t comment on what was going on in other countries and was more concerned with his country’s and border issues, before adding that the situation in Kashmir “is much more relevant than what might be happening with the Uyghurs.”

What is the story in Xinjiang?

By some estimates, nearly 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Turkic-speaking ethnic group, live in northwest China’s Xinjiang province. According to a 2018 US report, “Since April 2017, Chinese authorities have detained at least 800,000, and possibly more than two million, Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities in internment camps for periods of time. indeterminate “.

These internment camps or re-education camps, as China calls them, are the scene of mass rape, torture, abuse and even forced sterilization of Uyghurs, survivors say. Of course, Beijing continues to vehemently refute these claims and ban media and journalists who report otherwise.

Last brawls in Xinjiang between the G-7 and China

At the culmination of the G-7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11-13, member state leaders issued a joint statement which, among other things, “[called on]China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially vis-à-vis Xinjiang “.

As might be expected, this did not suit Beijing, leading the Chinese embassy spokesperson in the UK to strike back: “The Group of Seven (G-7) are profiting from the in Xinjiang to engage in political manipulation and interfere in China’s internal affairs, which we strongly oppose. “

You can read more about the war of words between China and the G-7 in this Firstpost explainer.

What Imran Khan said about China recently

In his Axios interview, Khan said, “Our discussions with the Chinese will always take place behind closed doors,” which would suggest that disagreements are being shared in private because the only thing that gets to the public is resounding praise. In January of this year, Khan gave China a little more, saying, “If we can learn from one country in the world, it is China. Their development model is best suited to Pakistan.

Most recently, Khan’s office tweeted that he “deeply appreciates Chinese leadership” (sic) and that he “reaffirms the highest priority given by the government [of Pakistan] to CPEC and the strong commitment to quickly complete CPEC projects, which will open enormous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond. “

CPEC and Chinese investment in Pakistan

Pakistani and Chinese officials have historically said the relationship between the two countries is “higher than the mountains and deeper than the ocean.” And while this is certainly true in political matters, it is much more precise when it comes to describing bilateral economic relations.

The UNCTAD World Investment Report 2020 estimates that Pakistan had accumulated FDI worth $ 34.8 billion in 2019. And the biggest investor was China. This does not include cash inflows for the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

A report in the Asia Times states: “Analysts say Chinese private investment outside CPEC in Pakistan is increasingly motivated by cheap labor and secure access to raw materials that are sent back to Pakistan. Chinese factories. China is also building factories in Pakistan to export finished products directly to European markets. “

Khan’s selective outrage against the treatment of Muslims

“I’m focusing on what’s going on at my border, in my country,” Khan told Axios, before naming Palestine, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Afghanistan, before asking: “Is- what am I going to start talking about at all? “

Apparently, this courtesy is mostly reserved for India. Aside from his inability to resist China’s criticism of Xinjiang by mentioning Kashmir, one may recall that his seemingly noble letter to Mark Zuckerberg in October of last year was nothing more than a pulpit. from which to hit India.

In his letter to the CEO of Facebook asking him to “ban Islamophobia just as Facebook has banned questioning or criticizing the Holocaust,” Khan struggled to remember a few sentences before launching salvos in India. “In India, anti-Muslim laws and measures such as the CAA and NRC as well as the targeted killings of Muslims and blaming Muslims for the coronavirus reflect the heinous phenomenon of Islamophobia,” he explained.

What happened to focusing on “what is happening at my border, in my country”? With such a strong Chinese presence in his economy, it may come as no surprise that Khan does not speak out against China’s excesses, but willingly lets himself be tempted to fan the flames of discord elsewhere.

With cheese starters

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos