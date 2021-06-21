Why is Biden following in Trump’s footsteps in Cuba? (Notice)





The United States will once again experience diplomatic defeat at the United Nations on June 23. Every year since 1992, except in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Cuba has presented a resolution against the US embargo, which the island has suffered for almost 60 years now. Only two countries have regularly voted against the resolution: the United States and Israel – Brazil joining them in 2019. In 2016, as part of President Barack Obama’s policy of engagement with Cuba, the United States and Israel joined forces with Cuba. abstained from voting against the embargo. That year, the island won its most flamboyant victory, with 191 countries condemning the US economic embargo. But in 2017, President Donald Trump reversed Obama’s policies and became the most aggressive American leader against the island since the United States’ failed invasion of the Bay of Pigs. John F. Kennedy’s presidency in 1961. Trump sponsored 240 measures against Cuba, according to an Oxfam report, crowning them in its final week when he reinstated the country on the list of states that support terrorism. Since then, things have not improved for Cuba in its crucial relationship with Washington. President Joe Biden promised during the election campaign that he would return to Obama’s policies with Havana. “I would try to reverse Trump’s failed policies that have harmed Cubans and their families,” Biden said in September. As soon as he assumed the presidency, Biden repealed, almost exorcised, dozens of Trump’s policies. But for Cuba, Trump’s policies continue to reign. Biden follows his predecessor’s policy towards the island perfectly, and the question is: why? It has been said that Biden needs to deal with internal affairs first before addressing the country’s relations with Cuba. It was also said that the president did not want to take on Cuban-American Republicans in Congress, and in particular Democratic Senator from New Jersey Bob Menndez, since the senator, dubbed the “last hawk on the left” by Republican lawmakers, is a close supporter of the most visceral Republican anti-Castro sentiment. However, sooner or later Biden will have to stop channeling Trump in his policies towards the island nation. And perhaps he has at his disposal the means not only to change his relationship with Cuba but also the correlation of political forces in “the Cuban Republic of Miami”, something which is not insignificant for Biden, who lost Florida in 2020.

In February, the Cuban government extended permissions to self-employed workers, the “cuentapropistas,” to do business in more than 2,000 areas, leaving 124 exclusively to state-owned enterprises. And earlier this month, the Cuban Council of Ministers announced that it would legislate on small and medium-sized businesses and self-employment, potentially paving the way for private sector growth and boosting the country’s economy. .

In March, the island’s government invited Cubans living abroad to invest in their country. When I heard the news, I thought about the irony behind this decision: Cubans living in the United States cannot invest in the island because of the embargo. However, it is true that a large part of the investments of the “cuentapropistas” come from their relatives, the American Cubans.

Lifting the trade embargo is a politically complex task as Congress is expected to approve it. But perhaps it is not necessary to lift the embargo to have an innovative and intelligent policy on Cuba.

Obama did not lift the embargo, but his policies allowed for the issuance of special business licenses. If the Biden government issues special licenses for citizens of Cuban descent to invest in Cuba, that would solve three problems: it would favor private businesses on the island, leave the thorny issue with Cubans both on the island and in the United States and Florida open the possibility for Cuban Americans to legally participate in the market of their former country.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos