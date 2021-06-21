Midland mother begs Boris Johnson to allow prescription cannabis for her epileptic son





A Midland mother has made a desperate appeal to the Prime Minister to allow doctors to prescribe cannabis. Cannabis for medical purposes was legalized three years ago, but since then only three children have been prescribed the drug. Hannah Deacon wrote to Boris Johnson last week to demand a meeting calling for reforms to allow general practitioners, and not just medical specialists, the right to prescribe cannabis for medical reasons. Her severely epileptic son, Alfie Dingley, nine, was the first child to get an NHS prescription from a specialist doctor three years ago. He received medical cannabis under a shared care agreement, agreed to by the Home Office. Read more : Mum fears for son’s life after Brexit cuts supply of medical cannabis And Hannah also became the first person to legally enter the UK with medicinal cannabis containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). But since Alfie’s landmark decision, only two more children have been prescribed cannabis brings back the Mirror.





(Image: Photo by Jack Taylor / Getty Images)

Kenilworth’s mum said: Her shameful doctors must advise patients to use the illegal black market because they can’t prescribe. The 41-year-old has yet to stock up on cannabis for her son in Amsterdam. Another 100 families spend up to 2,000 a month on private doctors, while at least 1.4 million people illegally buy cannabis for diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Its proposals are supported by MPs and 14 industry organizations. Families say legal hurdles prevent UK law that prevents the sale of cannabis grown here as medicine. Hannah’s campaign group Maple Tree Consultants said: Companies are desperate to provide domestic patients. Currently, UK growers export 97 tonnes of medicinal cannabis per year, which represents almost 50% of the world market. Hannah believes a change in the law could help the UK economy by 2 million and create 97,000 jobs.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos