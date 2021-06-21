Tackling the issues that make the difference – Journal





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the federal budget for 2021-2022 is development-oriented and embodies a beacon of hope for all segments of society.

Now the real challenge for the PTI government is to fulfill the nations’ hopes (feelings of well-being) raised by the budget on the basis of 3.94 percent growth to regain its lost political capital. More concerted efforts to improve economic performance can therefore be expected, provided that its fruits are more widely distributed.

In any state of governance, the success of a strategy, action plan or program is implicit in its effective implementation and this is where the real problem lies at present. current.

The focus of the policy on the priority sectors / areas set out in the 2021-2022 budget sets the direction towards achieving sustainable and inclusive growth. The sectors are housing and construction, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manufacturing, and industrialization linked to CPECs, all of which must, in one way or another, be supported by development spending. increased or / and subsidized bank loans. .

However, the proposed substantial increase in development spending for next year seems optimistic given the current slow use of allocated funds. The Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has been increased to Rs 900 billion for 2021-2022, from Rs 650 billion budgeted for this fiscal year. According to the Ministry of Finance, development spending stood at Rs 422 billion as of June 3.

But independent economists, according to one analyst, believe that even if 90% of budgeted development spending is used, it won’t make a qualitative difference. They argue that the mechanism for implementing the PSDP is primarily the public sector, where financial, administrative and planning inefficiencies lead to significant project cost and time overruns. As a result, what is spent has a lower economic and social contribution than initially expected.

In the implementation phase, when funds are diverted from slow moving to fast moving projects, priorities are skewed and an integrated approach required for socio-economic development is abandoned. Delays in releasing funds also lead to cost overruns.

The most encouraging aspect of the budget, according to Salim Raza, member of the Economic Advisory Board, are the support measures for the bottom and the middle of the economic pyramid. It sounds like a start, but a tangible injection of funding into the country’s economic base could help ignite widespread growth that has been missed for decades now.

In the above context, both SME and housing sectors are of crucial importance. Over the past two years, the government of the day, with aggressive backing from the central bank, has made considerable efforts to boost the housing and construction sector. But progress is falling short of expectations. At best, this is a first start, and it seems like a long term problem. The International Monetary Fund has been approached to extend for six months the amnesty program for the construction sector announced two years ago in April 2019. Previously, the last date had been extended until June 30 from December 31, 2020 .

About 3,851 buyers had expressed interest in purchasing properties by taking advantage of tax incentives until May 6. In addition to the Rs 30 billion subsidy, Rs 3 billion was awarded for the interest subsidy.

Doubts about the construction of five million houses during the tenure of the PTI persist. The rise in the cost of building materials, the problems of availability, title and price of urban land, the decline in the purchasing power of home buyers and the cautious approach of the banks, in the absence of a law on foreclosures, would be a brake on the sector’s rapid growth.

Another long-neglected sector, SMEs, is a priority as part of the bottom-up strategy of PTI governments. Here, too, performance depends primarily on how banks and financial institutions respond to the various incentives offered to SMEs by tax policies and credit subsidies, as much of SME manufacturing is in the undocumented sector. .

Besides zero rate loans, the budget offers SMEs the possibility of being taxed either on net profit at a maximum rate of 15pc, or on the gross amount of turnover at 0.5pc. An SME is defined as an entity engaged in manufacturing and whose annual income does not exceed 250 million rupees. While the PTI policy is likely to yield positive results, any major turnaround within a limited time frame seems unlikely.

The stimulus provided to large-scale manufacturing helped the sector rebound quickly, and output surged through better use of existing capacity, although there is still a production gap. Industrialization, which could further stimulate production and employment in a more significant way by emphasizing both the establishment of import substitution and export-oriented manufacturing units in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, is only expected to accelerate after the special economic zones. become functional with a one-stop facility. Risks to growth from the increasing current account deficit, estimated at $ 2.3 billion or 1 pc of GDP for next year, can be minimized by stimulating and diversifying production, exports and import substitution.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told the post-budget press conference that the government is committed to speeding up the implementation of the CPEC. He informed reporters that so far 17 projects worth 13 billion rupees have been implemented, projects worth 21 billion dollars are underway while additional strategic projects of 28 billion. billion dollars were in the works.

The budget allocated Rs 7 billion under the PSDP for the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under construction in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Dhabeji, Rashakai and Bostan. But no completion date for any of these SEZs is yet known. In the case of industrialization, Chinese and foreign companies should be encouraged to set up factories as the current inflow of foreign direct investment is declining.

And representing the views of the business community as a whole, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association says the budget is a step in the right direction subject to the letter and spirit of the announced budget proposals being implemented. in parliament.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, June 21, 2021

