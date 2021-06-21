International Yoga Day 2021: 10 Things You Need To Know About The Day Latest India News





On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 International Yoga Day, months after Prime Minister Modi proposed the idea. Through industantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi UPDATED JUNE 21, 2021 07:10 AM IST

India, along with the world, is celebrating International Yoga Day on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion where he said yoga has emerged as a beacon of hope in the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the event this year is a TV show that started at 6:30 a.m. This is the seventh edition of International Yoga Day. In a statement released on Sunday, the Ayush ministry, the core ministry for International Yoga Day, highlighted the role of yoga in general well-being, through various activities held in the run-up to the annual event. Before the Prime Minister’s speech, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a short speech that yoga not only helps people in various countries, it is seen as a gift from India to the world. As part of the celebration of International Yoga Day, individuals now participate in large numbers in the harmonious yoga demonstration / performance. Here are 10 things to know about International Yoga Day: For the second year in a row, International Yoga Day is being celebrated digitally due to the coronary disease pandemic (Covid-19). This year’s theme is “Yoga for Wellness”.

According to the United Nations, this year’s theme is relevant “for our time in a society still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic”. He also said that yoga can help people cope with crises such as depression and anxiety by improving physical and mental health.

Monday’s live yoga demonstration will be followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus, namely: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Hegde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari , Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi.

The Ministry of Culture will organize a special campaign called “Yoga An Indian Heritage” at 75 cultural heritage sites on Monday. In an official statement, the ministry informed that the campaign is part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” campaign and will see the active participation of all organs of the ministry.

The Ayush ministry has identified 25 Fit India yoga centers ahead of International Yoga Day. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will present the Fit India certificates to three institutes across the country on Monday.

India’s missions abroad coordinated activities in the run-up to International Yoga Day. According to the Ayush ministry, the day will be celebrated in around 190 countries.

India Post will issue a special stamp on all mail booked on June 21 to capture the essence of International Yoga Day. The special pictorial postmark will be a marking or inked print with a graphic design with the International Yoga Day 2021 written in Hindi and English.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are organizing a mega vaccination campaign on the occasion of International Yoga Day. According to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state government is now aiming to vaccinate more than one million people in a single day. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said a target had been set to vaccinate 250,000 people during the vaccination campaign.

Observing International Yoga Day is a worldwide activity and preparatory activities normally begin 3-4 months before June 21. Millions of people are introduced to yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of the observance of International Yoga Day every year.

