Three “treasures” that Xi Jinping obtains from his father

File photo of Xi Jinping (left) with his father Xi Zhongxun. / CMG (PRNewsfoto / CGTN)

Fathers always have a great influence over their children – the same is true of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There are at least three characteristics that Xi inherited from his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002), a leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State.

People-oriented philosophy

Many Chinese leaders started their careers at the grassroots, facing the challenges ordinary people face and understanding the needs of the people, which provides a solid foundation for their hands-on, people-centered approach to formulating policy. national policies.

The people-centered philosophy is one of the most important treasures Xi Jinping received from his father, who believed that officials and the masses are equal and should always live among the people.

The father once said to his son, “No matter what your job title, serve people diligently, consider people’s interests with all your heart, keep close ties with people, and always be accessible to people.” . “

Adhering to the path of “service to the people”, Xi Jinping visited from China 14 contiguous areas of extreme poverty after becoming general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee of november 2012. He visited villages and homes and told communities that he was only a “servant of the people”.

During his national inspection tours, Xi Jinping has always discussed with locals, cared about their daily lives, and emphasized the responsibilities of serving the people along with other officials.

The Party has won the wholehearted support of the people because it has always served the people with heart and soul and fought for the well-being of all ethnic groups, Xi said repeatedly.

Down-to-earth approach

Inheriting his father’s down-to-earth approach, Xi Jinping visited all the villages in Zhengding, Hebei Province during his tenure as County Party Leader in the 1980s. Then in Ningde, Fujian, he visited nine counties in the first three months as secretary of the Ningde CPC prefectural committee, and then visited most of the counties.

After being transferred to the east from China Zhejiang province in 2002, he visited all 90 counties in over a year. During his brief tenure at Shanghai in 2007, it visited all of its 19 districts and counties in seven months.

The formulation of the country’s 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for economic and social development and future goals for 2035 also reflected Xi Jinping’s adherence to investigation and research.

By convening and chairing numerous symposia, he listened to opinions and advice on the economic and social development of the country on the horizon of the plan from all walks of life.

Live a simple life

The Xi have a tradition of being strict with children and leading a simple life. Xi Zhongxun believed that if a senior Party official wanted to discipline others, he should start with himself and his family.

Xi Jinping and his younger brother wore clothes and shoes from their older sisters. After Xi Jinping became a senior official, his mother called a family reunion to prohibit siblings from engaging in the business where Xi Jinping worked.

Xi Jinping carried on his family’s tradition and was strict with his family members. Everywhere he worked, he told them not to do business there or do anything on his behalf, otherwise he would “be ruthless.” Whether it be Fujian, Zhejiang or Shanghai, he promised in official meetings that no one is allowed to seek personal benefit by using his name and welcomed the supervision in this regard.

