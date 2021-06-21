



In November 2020, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Gilgit-Baltistan would be granted provisional provincial status after the 2020 parliamentary elections, a long-standing demand from residents of the region. Since then, the government has made several legislative steps towards establishing Gilgit-Baltistan as an interim province, the past few weeks having been particularly eventful.

For starters, the government has made Gilgit-Baltistan one of its infrastructure priorities and allocated significantly more funds than the region has seen in the past. The current government has provided Rs 300 billion to Gilgit-Baltistan to improve its infrastructure. Several structural changes are also made to distinguish Gilgit-Baltistan as a separate province – the region has received a separate share in the budget. The PSDP considered hydropower generation and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, skills and scholarship programs for youth, and modernization of health systems and water supply projects. and sanitation in the region. It is particularly imperative to focus on water and sanitation as the lack of proper infrastructure makes the area unlivable for residents. These issues also impact the landscape by contributing to pollution, acting as an obstacle in the government’s plan to increase tourism by promoting the unique beauty of the region.

The government aims to increase the GDP through the strategic development of Gilgit-Baltistan to make it a tourist hotspot in the world. To this end, new flight tracks have been introduced by Pakistan International Airlines at Skardu, and steps will be taken to establish a training center at the Skardu Press Club to train young journalists in digital media.

Overall, these are encouraging signs that the government will keep its promise to legislate to make Gilgit-Baltistan an interim province in the country. Still, he must go faster. The government has to deal with feuds and conflicts in parliament, as well as the stress of passing this historic legislation that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have long defended.

