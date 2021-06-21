PDP leader Naeem Akhtar released from house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s multi-party meeting





Image source: PTI (FILE) PDP leader Naeem Akhtar released from house arrest PDP leader Naeem Akhtar was released from house arrest on Sunday after more than a month, officials said here. It comes amid turbulent political consultations in Jammu and Kashmir among major regional parties, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), during a multi-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. . “Akhtar has been released from house arrest,” an official said. The PDP leader was placed under house arrest on May 10 after his release from a five-month pre-trial detention during which he was accommodated at the MLA Hostel. Srinagar. Several PDP leaders, including Akhtar and Sartaj Madni, and those of the NC were remanded in custody on December 21 last year, a day before the vote count for the District Development Council elections. Akhtar was first detained in August 2019 and then jailed under the Public Security Act (PSA). He was released in June 2020 after 10 months in detention, but was again taken into custody in December of last year. Madni, who is also the uncle of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, was released from pre-trial detention on Saturday. The PDP on Sunday authorized Mehbooba to vote on the invitation to the June 24 talks. The question will also be discussed during the meeting of the PAGD – of which the NC as well as the PDP are part – Tuesday in Srinagar. READ MORE: J&K: Top terrorist LeT among 3 killed during meeting with Sopore READ MOE: Will Mehboobaskip meet Prime Minister Modi on June 24? The PDP chief will make the last call Latest news from India







