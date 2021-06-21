Jokowi’s birthday, spokesperson for the Covid-19 working group Wiku Adisasmito apologizes





JAKARTA – Spokesperson for the working group on the management of Covid-19 – Spokesperson for the working group on the management of Covid-19 Wiku Adisasmito wish President Joko Widodo a happy birthday ( Jokowi ). He also apologized. “Congratulations Ambal Warsa, Mr. Kita Bersama, Mr. President @jokowi,” Wiku wrote via his personal social media on Monday (6/21/2021). On this occasion, Wiku spoke of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic which forced President Jokowi to react quickly to save the Indonesian nation from this virus. “Remembering the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, he had time to share a bit of his story, as the main supporter of the Indonesian state. He felt he had to do something to save the nation quickly. Finally the feeling was unstoppable and finally the tears fell, ”Wiku said Read also : Positive for COVID-19, Prof. Wiku Adisasmito calls for discipline of health protocols Wiku said President Jokowi gave him three instructions to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. “From that brief but very meaningful meeting, several things you taught that still ring true today, including 1. The importance of good data management in making good policies. 2. The need for periodic science education for all levels of society 3 The nation’s optimism that Indonesia is capable and empowered to handle this pandemic, “he explained. On this occasion, Wiku, who is currently exposed to Covid-19 after visiting several regions, also apologized. “This letter will also be a letter of apology profusely to the Indonesian people and also to the President because I have not been able to fully protect myself from being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. The condition of my weak body at that moment finally overthrew my fortress, ”he said. Also read: The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing, Prof. Wiku Adisasmito: Vigilance is an important key “I’m sorry sir, at the moment I’m still trying to fight this virus. I hope what I’ve been through will be a lesson for many people. Faith, security, immunity must be carried out in parallel , absolutely. I hope you and all of your employees are always healthy and safe, ”Wiku said. (zik)

