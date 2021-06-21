Governor promises the installation of 1,583 water filtration plants this year





LAHORE – Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said on Sunday that 1,538 water filtration plants, under the authority of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak, would be installed across the province to provide drinking water to masses.

Addressing a reception for provincial ministers and members of the Punjabi Assembly (MPA) at the governor’s house here on Sunday, he said Rs.5.5 billion would be spent on providing potable water in the first phase, adding that transparency was the fundamental value of the project.

The Deputy Speaker of the Punjabi Assembly, Sardar Dost Mazari, and the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, were also present on the occasion.

“As the chief boss of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, I am pleased to report that the authority is ready to deliver after two years of hard work by officials in accordance with Prime Minister Imran’s vision Khan, ”he said. , adding that it was difficult to break the bureaucratic bottleneck to make authority work.

Sarwar assured parliamentarians of transparency in all water supply projects, adding that no case of commission and omission would be possible in the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority under a vigilant system.

He said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not believe in a temporary solution to the drinking water problem in the province, adding that the authority is taking concrete steps to resolve the problem permanently. .

He added that the filtration plants would be installed in all the provincial districts of Punjab without any political discrimination. The governor said the opposition’s criticism of government policies was a political constraint, adding that the public was well aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal agenda.

He said the government has continued the development and prosperity of the country, promising that no obstacles will be tolerated in safeguarding public interests. Provincial ministers and MPAs appreciated the governor’s efforts to provide potable water throughout the Punjab under the authority of Punjab Aab-e-Pak.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Authority of Punjab Aab-e-Pak, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, and Director General Syed Zahid Aziz gave a detailed briefing on the plans of the Authority of Punjab Aab-e-Pak to the public. .

