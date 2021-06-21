Politics
The nation’s long-term vision on track to make further progress
Robert Kuhn still has vivid memories of his conversation with President Xi Jinping in 2006, when Xi was secretary of the Zhejiang Chinese Communist Party Provincial Committee.
Even though Zhejiang was one of China’s fastest growing regions at the time, Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation and winner of the China Reform Friendship Medal, recalled that Xi told him that “we should have a careful assessment of our achievements. We should never overestimate our accomplishments or indulge in our accomplishments.
It is under the same guiding principle of “keep improving” that Xi this year presented China’s growth strategy for the future, including measures to reduce relative poverty, close the wealth gap. and strive for common prosperity after declaring complete victory in the battle against absolute poverty in rural areas, he noted. Xi also stressed the need to pursue a rural revitalization strategy in the next step.
“This must be China’s long-term commitment, and he (Xi) does not allow any delay in the transition,” Kuhn said at the latest Vision China event.
He went on to say that creating common prosperity exemplifies China’s long-term vision until the 2035s and 2050s, when China’s goal is to become a “fully modernized socialist nation.”
“Without common prosperity, there can be no social stability, no national renewal,” he said.
The event took place after Zhejiang was named a demonstration zone for achieving common prosperity through high-quality development in an official directive released earlier this month.
According to the directive, by 2025, Zhejiang is expected to achieve a GDP per capita of moderately developed economies, with the majority of its population in middle income. By 2035, Zhejiang is essentially expected to achieve common prosperity, with per capita GDP of developed countries, including rural and urban residents.
“An essential part of the plan is rural revitalization, closing the urban-rural gap,” Kuhn said.
His trip to Zhejiang brought him to Anji County, where Xi catalyzed the county’s pioneering transformation from a mining and cement production hub into a green hub of agriculture, industry and environmentally friendly tourism.
It was also in the county that Xi made the well-known line that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” and Kuhn said Anji had proven him right.
In 2012, Anji became the first county in China to receive the UN Habitat Scroll of Honor award for improving its environment.
Kuhn provided another example of Zhejiang’s innovative practice of protecting the environment, also known as the eco-compensation mechanism.
To solve the problem of the pollution of rivers coming from the upstream of Qiandao Lake, a well-known tourist attraction and an important source of water in the region, the provincial authorities of Zhejiang and Anhuia, less developed area where is located the upper part of the lake, established a mechanism in 2012.
“Under this mechanism, if Anhui’s water reaches a mutually agreed standard, Zhejiang would pay Anhui. And if it didn’t, Anhui would pay Zhejiang,” he said. -he explains.
“The Chinese nation cannot be rejuvenated if its environment remains massively polluted. Zhejiang’s eco-compensation system is a new idea, a new way of thinking to help solve what once seemed to be an intractable problem,” he said. he added.
Kuhn said those who recognize China’s unprecedented success in controlling the pandemic and reducing poverty must also recognize that the country’s commitment to environmental protection is serious and lasting.
“They must also recognize its direct relationship with the general leadership of the Party and a strong, downward-led, Party-led government,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]