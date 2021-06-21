The nation’s long-term vision on track to make further progress

Robert Kuhn still has vivid memories of his conversation with President Xi Jinping in 2006, when Xi was secretary of the Zhejiang Chinese Communist Party Provincial Committee.

Even though Zhejiang was one of China’s fastest growing regions at the time, Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation and winner of the China Reform Friendship Medal, recalled that Xi told him that “we should have a careful assessment of our achievements. We should never overestimate our accomplishments or indulge in our accomplishments.

It is under the same guiding principle of “keep improving” that Xi this year presented China’s growth strategy for the future, including measures to reduce relative poverty, close the wealth gap. and strive for common prosperity after declaring complete victory in the battle against absolute poverty in rural areas, he noted. Xi also stressed the need to pursue a rural revitalization strategy in the next step.

“This must be China’s long-term commitment, and he (Xi) does not allow any delay in the transition,” Kuhn said at the latest Vision China event.

He went on to say that creating common prosperity exemplifies China’s long-term vision until the 2035s and 2050s, when China’s goal is to become a “fully modernized socialist nation.”

“Without common prosperity, there can be no social stability, no national renewal,” he said.

The event took place after Zhejiang was named a demonstration zone for achieving common prosperity through high-quality development in an official directive released earlier this month.

According to the directive, by 2025, Zhejiang is expected to achieve a GDP per capita of moderately developed economies, with the majority of its population in middle income. By 2035, Zhejiang is essentially expected to achieve common prosperity, with per capita GDP of developed countries, including rural and urban residents.

“An essential part of the plan is rural revitalization, closing the urban-rural gap,” Kuhn said.

His trip to Zhejiang brought him to Anji County, where Xi catalyzed the county’s pioneering transformation from a mining and cement production hub into a green hub of agriculture, industry and environmentally friendly tourism.

It was also in the county that Xi made the well-known line that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” and Kuhn said Anji had proven him right.

In 2012, Anji became the first county in China to receive the UN Habitat Scroll of Honor award for improving its environment.

Kuhn provided another example of Zhejiang’s innovative practice of protecting the environment, also known as the eco-compensation mechanism.

To solve the problem of the pollution of rivers coming from the upstream of Qiandao Lake, a well-known tourist attraction and an important source of water in the region, the provincial authorities of Zhejiang and Anhuia, less developed area where is located the upper part of the lake, established a mechanism in 2012.

“Under this mechanism, if Anhui’s water reaches a mutually agreed standard, Zhejiang would pay Anhui. And if it didn’t, Anhui would pay Zhejiang,” he said. -he explains.

“The Chinese nation cannot be rejuvenated if its environment remains massively polluted. Zhejiang’s eco-compensation system is a new idea, a new way of thinking to help solve what once seemed to be an intractable problem,” he said. he added.

Kuhn said those who recognize China’s unprecedented success in controlling the pandemic and reducing poverty must also recognize that the country’s commitment to environmental protection is serious and lasting.

“They must also recognize its direct relationship with the general leadership of the Party and a strong, downward-led, Party-led government,” he said.

