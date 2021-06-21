Politics
Lib Dems tells Boris Johnson to drop planning reforms after by-election shake up
The Lib Dems put additional pressure on Boris Johnson by demanding that he abandon planning reforms linked to the Tories’ shock defeat in the by-elections in Chesham and Amersham.
Sir Ed Davey called the proposals “undemocratic” and “free for all” to developers after his party ripped off the Tory stronghold in a surprise victory last week.
He hopes the Lib Dems can capitalize on the discontent over the plans that angered the Tories, with critics claiming they are weakening oversight of planning requests.
Labor is also trying to put pressure on the prime minister by calling on backbench rebels to support an opposition vote in the Commons on Monday calling for protections for communities to register objections.
Sir Ed said: “People are tired of being taken for granted by Johnson and his government and asking to be listened to.
“This is why the Conservatives’ thoughtless and undemocratic planning reforms must end. These reforms are nothing less than a melee of developers.
“They would prevent local communities from protecting cherished green spaces and do nothing for first-time buyers in areas like the Chilterns, who are desperate for a home of their own.”
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland on Sunday said planning reforms were “distorted” when faced with criticism from senior Tory MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May.
He insisted the government is “obligated to listen” to voters’ concerns, but did not indicate that ministers were considering a compromise on the plans, instead focusing on “distorting” them.
Mr Buckland was shown a leaflet used by the Lib Dems ahead of Thursday’s by-election containing Ms May’s claims that the plans risked “building bad houses in the wrong places” when he appeared in The Andrew Marr Show Sunday.
“Our policy has very often been very frankly distorted. At no time was this proposal to suddenly and indiscriminately brick the campaign, ”Buckland said.
He was also asked about the suggestion by former Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers that a “fairer distribution” of new homes is needed “rather than seeking to cram into thousands more in the overcrowded South” .
“I don’t believe politics is talking about this,” Buckland told Nick Robinson, who presented the BBC show. “I do not agree with the characterization that has been described.”
Pressed if he agrees with Ms May and Ms Villiers, Mr Buckland said: “No, I don’t. I think the policy is quite fair. What it’s designed to try to do is make sure we get that balance across the country.
The Labor Opposition Day motion on Monday will not be binding on the government, but the PM would be under pressure to rethink his proposals if a significant number of Tories voted with Labor.
Two senior Tory rebels told the PA news agency they would not support a Labor motion and doubted many Tories would support a vote on behalf of the opposition.
However, a similar move in January saw six Tories backing a Labor motion calling on the government to maintain the weekly £ 20 hike in universal credit.
The Buckinghamshire constituency in the Chilterns had voted Conservative since its inception in 1974 until Thursday, when Sarah Green of the Lib Dems overturned a majority of 16,000 to win by more than 8,000 votes.
Along with the construction of the HS2 rail line in the constituency, fears about construction in the countryside have been a major issue in the countryside.
With a target of building 300,000 new homes per year in England, ministers want to overhaul the planning system, arguing that reforms would boost the construction of high-quality, sustainable housing by streamlining the process and cutting red tape.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “We are revising the country’s outdated planning system to provide the high quality, sustainable housing communities need – our reforms will protect also our countryside and our cherished green spaces.
“Local democracy and communities are at the heart of our reforms, with decisions made by councils and communities having a real influence on the location and design of development. “
