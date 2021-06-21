News18 Dawn | Center to Clear Path to J&K Statehood, PM Modi to discuss Blueprint; India is targeting 50 record-breaking Lakh vaccinations today





June 21, 2021 7:34 AM Dawn EXCLUSIVE: Center to pave way for J&K State, Prime Minister Modi to discuss master plan at June 24 meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss restoring the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) when he meets with major political parties in the region on Thursday, a milestone that India’s top leaders have set their sights on after months strategy development by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, CNN-News18 has learned from official sources. The sources, who are aware of the developments, said J&K will soon be granted statehood, as promised in the past by Prime Minister Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah, but there will be no talks on the restoration of the special status of the region. India targets 50 record-breaking Lakh vaccinations on Monday as states set big targets India could reach its highest daily immunization level on International Yoga Day as the Center begins its free immunization exercise from June 21. BJP-led states set big vaccination targets on Monday. India’s highest daily vaccination score was 43 lakh in early April. The highest level the country has reached since then is 38.2 lakh inoculations on June 14. A senior government official told News18 that the daily immunization level in the country could hit the 50 lakh mark on Monday for the first time. Mehbooba Mufti insists on collective struggle and the Gupkar Alliance will send 2 representatives for the PM Modi meeting People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti emphasized a collective struggle for the restoration of the state and Article 370. Mufti chaired a party meeting on Sunday afternoon in Srinagar, a few hours after receiving a formal invitation from Union Home Minister Ajay Bhalla for an all-party meeting on June 24 which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We insisted on a collective struggle and therefore the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will send two representatives to the meeting in New Delhi, said a senior official who attended the meeting under the guise of anonymity. “Our democratic powers well recognized”: India responds to UN special rapporteurs criticizing IT rules After experts from the Office of the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights said in a report that they were concerned about India’s computer rules, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations Office has replied, saying that the democratic powers of the country “were well recognized. UN experts had previously said India’s Information Technology Rules (Intermediate Guidelines and Code of Ethics for Digital Media), 2021, in their current form, were not up to standard. international human rights standards. Video of monkey taking Delhi metro ride goes viral A video of a monkey frolicking and wandering in the cars of a Delhi metro train before settling into a seat goes viral on social media, sparking internet users’ cheerfulness. The incident took place on Saturday night when the simian entered the compartment of a train on the network’s blue line and rode the bus and made playful antics, much to the surprise of commuters. A video surfaced on social media on Saturday showing the monkey wandering, then climbing up the handrail bar before heading to the nearby trainer. Coronavirus is a catalyst, more people are migrating to metropolitan cities in search of better health care India is experiencing silent migration as more people move to metropolitan cities for better healthcare facilities. The Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the country hard, has further intensified their concerns. For 64-year-old Anwar Haque and his family from Bihars Begusarai, Delhi has been their home for six to seven years. A chronic patient suffering from serious illnesses, including heart and kidney problems, Haque prefers to stay in a metropolitan city preferably for his health problems. For Haque, the migration to Delhi was mainly to support his deteriorating health. However, Covid-19 has further intensified its concern. Read all Latest news, latest news and Coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos