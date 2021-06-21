Government-opposition rapprochement turns out to be a futile effort – Journal





Minister says opposition violated pact not to target party leaders Bilawal says treasury advisers made provocative speeches PML-N insists AN president decided to train a panel to examine bills

ISLAMABAD: Although the government and the opposition decided to refrain from personally attacking their respective party leaders during a meeting at the Speaker’s Hall of the National Assembly, it turned out to be a futile exercise .

The opposition claimed that the government had renounced its commitment made at the meeting as the prime minister’s first adviser on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan held a press conference in which he denied the President Asad Qaisers’ assurance that a parliamentary committee would be formed to consider the passage of 21 bills on June 10, then Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, during the budget debate on Friday, verbally attacked the president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after he (Bilawal) concluded his speech.

On the other hand, the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed that despite Babar Awans’ statement, President Qaiser assured the opposition that he would set up a parliamentary review committee. of the 21 controversial bills and researched the names of opposition representatives who would serve as its members.

When contacted, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who also attended the government-opposition meeting, told Dawn that the two sides agreed that neither of their members would speak against the leaders of the parliamentary parties, especially the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in power. , PML-N and PPP.

In fact, the proposal was launched by PML-N leader Rana Tanvir, that at least party leaders should not be targeted during speeches in parliament, he said.

The minister said that the opposition had violated the pact and for that he would speak to the president of the NA Asad Qaiser and ask him to contact the opposition again and remind its leaders to respect the commitments made during the meeting.

The leaders of the PPP and PML-N had assured the speaker that there would be no personal attack on their part, Chaudhry added.

The media reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan took seriously disparaging remarks made against him by members of the opposition during the budget speech by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on June 11.

The opposition, meanwhile, claimed that at a meeting of the ruling alliance on June 12, the prime minister asked lawmakers in his party not to let opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif pronounce his 2021-2022 budget speech.

Contacted, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was surprised when Hammad Azhar launched personal attacks against PPP leader in the National Assembly on Friday.

Mr. Bilawal said when it was agreed that the government and the opposition would not spoil the peace in the National Assembly, why Mr. Azhar had not honored this pledge, he added.

While despite the deal, Treasury advisers continued their provocative speeches and gestures, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said he was convinced everything was being done intentionally on Imran Khan’s directives, Mr Babar said.

Meanwhile, a PPP source quoted Mr. Bhutto-Zardari as asking his party members for data on the growing donkey population in the country, as published in the recent economic study, so that he (Bilawal ) can use them in his budget speech.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb told Dawn that her party leaders made no commitments to the government, but it was the government side that proposed that no party attacks its leader.

The meeting in the speakers’ office was informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very angry at the opposition slogans against him during the budget session at the National Assembly, she said, adding that the PML-N leaders had informed Mr. Qaiser that if Shehbaz Sharif were personally attacked in the NA, the prime minister would get the same treatment from the opposition.

Ms Aurangzeb said the AN president had accepted the opposition’s demands and decided to form a committee to consider the bills rushed through on June 10, including a bill on amendments to the electoral laws and the right of appeal of detained Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

But why did Babar Awan hold a press conference the next day and say these bills would not be withdrawn, she said.

She did, however, reveal that a senior PML-N leader recently contacted Asad Qaisar about this and that he (the speaker) assured her that he would certainly form a committee to consider the bills.

The speaker again asked the opposition parties to give her the names of their representatives on the committee, she added.

Several attempts were made to contact the President of the National Assembly, but he was not available to comment on the matter.

Posted in Dawn, June 21, 2021

