Containing China’s affirmation with diplomacy

Engaging with its allies in Asia and the Pacific is the best way for the Biden administration to avoid conflict with China while challenging its growing belligerence, writes Daniel Fazio.

The United States’ regional alliance system came into being in 1951. The rise to power of the Communist Party in China in October 1949, the outbreak of the Korean War in June 1950, then Chinese intervention in this conflict in November of the same year were the catalysts for the creation of this American alliance system.

Determined to contain the spread of communism in Asia-Pacific, the United States also signed the ANZUS Treaty with Australia and New Zealand, a security treaty with the Philippines and a peace and security treaty with Japan in 1951. He then signed security treaties with South Korea in 1953 and Taiwan in 1954 , the latter was replaced by the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979.

The architect of these treatises, John Foster Dulles, called this alliance system a star system. The United States was the linchpin of this security arrangement, but Dulles, aware of the limits of American power, recognized the value of having regional allies.

Just as China was the crucial catalyst for the creation of this alliance system in 1951, the Biden administration is now responding to China’s assertion in the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirming this old regional alliance system. 70 years.

For example, the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Jae-In Moon were the first two foreign heads of government to meet with Biden at the White House, suggesting that the administration sees this regional alliance as essential to handling the Chinese challenge.

Clearly, the Biden administration also recognizes the limits of US power and is investing in diplomacy and engagement to prevent conflict with China.

Active diplomacy between the United States and its regional allies may indeed be the best way to contain the belligerence of the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinpings.

China is fully aware of the combined military might of the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, and the armed forces of the Philippines, Australia, and possibly India and India. Indonesia could be added to this list. Despite all its assertive behavior, Beijing knows that a military conflict would devastate the region.

Knowing that it is unlikely to prevail in such a conflict could constrain China’s behavior in the region. Despite geostrategic tensions, reaffirming this American system of alliance therefore makes sense.

When this system of alliance came into being, the United States and China were at war on the Korean Peninsula and engaged in a standoff over Taiwan, and today Taiwan and North Korea remain crucial factors of geostrategic tensions between the two States.

The US has no choice but to somehow push back the Chinese posturing In the region. Acquiescence to China could mean an irreparable loss of US geostrategic authority, international prestige and trust among its allies.

This presents the region’s middle powers with a difficult choice: to support the United States and the democratic values ​​it represents, or to gravitate into China’s authoritarian orbit.

Economic dependence on China weakens national sovereignty and could make countries like Australia increasingly vulnerable to coercion, but it’s hard to imagine allies in the Americas will accept pressure from China. . Ultimately, the allies of the Americas know that if Beijing pushes too far, the United States will inevitably back down.

Engaging with its regional allies is the best way for the Biden administration to avoid what Graham Allison calls the Thucydides trap: The United States and China go to war because each fears the other represents a real threat to their respective geostrategic interests.

Policymakers must realize that the danger of conflict between the United States and China is very real and, if conflict does arise, it will involve regional allies in the Americas. Drums of war rhetoric, whatever its real intention, can have unintended consequences, and no one in the region wants conflict.

If war does break out, it will be because of a miscalculation or mistaken assumptions by one or both sides about the intentions of the others, and regional allies should work with the Biden administration to prevent this from happening. happen.

A he authoritarian regime, China is motivated by the acquisition, maintenance and expansion of its power, and the removal of all alternative and contrary sources of power. As such, its posture must be questioned because it threatens the geostrategic interests of the United States and its regional allies, including Australia.

Given the difficult situation, the Biden administrations’ reaffirmation of the country’s 70-year-old alliance system in Asia through active diplomacy is a cautious response. In the face of the threat to regional stability posed by China’s assertiveness, this system of alliance provides the United States and its allies with a strong mechanism to contain China and avoid disastrous conflict.