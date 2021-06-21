Trump wished a Happy Father’s Day to the “losers of the left” and “RINOs”





Former President Donald Trump took advantage of Father’s Day to challenge the “radical left”. Trump wished the “Losers” and “RINOs” a Happy Father’s Day in an emailed statement. Donald Trump Jr. also sent an email appealing for donations titled “My Father Asking You Questions.” See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump used Father’s Day this year to attack his critics, writing a scathing message insulting his political opponents.

“Happy Father’s Day to everyone including the radical left, RINOs and other losers around the world. Hopefully everyone will come together one day!” Trump said in a statement.

RINO stands for “Republican-in-name-only,” a derogatory term often used by Trump and his allies to criticize Republicans like Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney.

This is not the first time that Trump has used Father’s Day to launch a salvo in the direction of his opponents. According to a report from The Hill, the then president blasted his opponents in an early morning tweet on his way to a golf session with Senator Lindsey Graham.

“Happy Father’s Day to everyone, including my worst and most vicious critics, who are getting fewer and fewer. It’s a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” read Trump’s tweet, dated June 16, 2019.

The rest of the Trump family also didn’t miss the opportunity this Father’s Day to campaign.

In an email sent early in the morning this Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. sent a message titled “My Father Asking You Questions” to appeal for donations.

TC (@TJCChicago) June 20, 2021

“Friend, there is absolutely nothing the Fake News and the Left MOB will do to protect Joe Biden’s failing record as President of the United States. They DESTROY everything my father has accomplished, it is why it’s critical that we stay on track to crush our Mid-Month Goal this month, “read the email sent by Trump Jr. on June 20.

“We are finalizing the list of mid-month donors soon and I know my dad will look up your name on them,” Trump Jr. added in the email, just below a list of links to contribute amounts ranging from $ 25. $ to $ 250.

