Tucker Carlson calls animal reporters. He’s also their best source.





Last month, I texted Tucker Carlson asking a question that’s stuck in my head: Have you been vaccinated?

When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position? he has answered. We can exchange intimate details.

Then we got into a fight over the vaccines, and he ended the conversation with a friendly invitation to come back to his show. Always a good time.

One question you might be asking yourself if you’re a New York Times reader: why do you swap texts with Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who recently described the media at large as crawling animals that don’t are not worthy of respect?

And if you’re a Tucker Carlson spectator, you might also be wondering: how can the guy who tells you every night the media lies text the enemy?

The answer is one of Washington’s secrets. Mr. Carlson, a proud traitor to the political elite, spends his time not exposing liberal media gossip with them. He’s the man of choice for the sometimes unflattering stories about Donald J. Trump and for Fox News’ internal politics coverage (not to mention stories about Mr. Carlson himself). I will not speak here of the informal conversations I may have had with him. But 16 other reporters (none from The Times; it would put my colleagues in a strange position if I asked them) told me in the background that he had been, as three of them said, a great source. .

In Trumps Washington, Tucker Carlson is a top supersecret source, writes media writer and Trump columnist Michael Wolff in his upcoming collection of essays, Too Famous. Mr Wolff, who thanked Mr Carlson in the acknowledgments for his 2018 book, Fire and Fury, explained, I know this because I know what he said to me, and I can follow his exquisite, too. good not to be. be-true gossip through unsourced reports and as is often seen in accepted wisdom.

Mr. Carlson was uniquely positioned to be a source on the Trump administration. His Fox platform, where in May he had an average of three million viewers per night, made him someone that mattered to Mr. Trump, one close to the ratings. He has a former journalist’s eye for details and anecdotes, and his observations can be traced in the sordid tales of Mr. Trump’s chaotic court and the Fox’s tumultuous domestic politics.

An upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, includes a moment in which Mr. Carlsons sends calls to Mr. Trumps on voicemail after the first presidential debate last fall. , when he was criticized for repeatedly interrupting Joe Biden. When Mr. Trump finally reaches Fox’s host, the book describes, verbatim, an exchange between the two men that casts Mr. Carlson in a flattering light. (Everyone says I did a good job, Mr. Trump tells Mr. Carlson. I don’t know who told you it was good, Mr. Carlson said. It was not good.) Mr Bender declined to comment on the supply which allowed him to piece together so precisely a conversation only two people were aware of.

And Brian Stelter, the host of the CNN show Reliable Sources, told me you can see Tuckers’ fingerprints all over the hardcover edition of his book Hoax 2020, which denounces Fox News for amplifying. the lies of Mr. Trumps. He said he couldn’t bear to talk to Mr. Carlson, who has become more and more uncompromising, about the updated pocket version that was just released.

Mr. Carlson was born into a world of insiders and storytellers, and doesn’t hide it. His father was a reporter in Los Angeles and San Diego before Ronald Reagan appointed him director of Voice of America, and the son grew up with a generation of elite Washington journalists. I’ve always lived around people who wield authority, around the ruling class, he said in an interview in 2018. Former New York Observer media reporter Sridhar Pappu reminded me that when ‘he first visited Washington to cover the White House Correspondents Association dinner in the early 2000s, it was Mr. Carlson who asked him: Do you have an invitation to Tammys? ? referring to the annual Media Insider Brunch co-hosted by Tammy Haddad, the well-connected former MSNBC producer.

Mr Carlson said he turned on his compatriots after the 2008 financial crisis. His political turn also transformed his long career as a fellow magazine writer and curator of MSNBC, and made him Fox’s main platform for the pro-Trump masses.

But his decades of connections in Washington produced a boring conversation among old friends of Mr. Carlsons about what he really stands for, if he is truly racist, or if he plays one cynically on television. Who knows, and what does it matter anyway? Mr Carlsons’ recent fixations include the suggestion that the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising was, in fact, a provocation staged by the FBI and that making children wear masks is abuse. The Anti-Defamation League recently called for him to be fired from Fox News for warning that Democrats were plotting to replace the current electorate with more obedient, third-world voters. The Pentagon berated him for a sexist riff on women in the military.

And then there are his stated opinions on the media. I can’t overstate how disgusted I am, he told Fox-owned sports media site Outkick in April. The media are essentially the praetorian guard for the ruling class, the bodyguards for Jeff Bezos. It is the opposite of what we should have. I really hate them for that, I’ll be honest.

Mr. Carlson spends less time on the air talking about his warm relationships with a generation of political and media journalists. To be fair, they don’t brag much about talking to him either. People on the right may not want their champion chatting to the media lamestream. And how do readers of media like this approach the reality that reporter jobs include developing relationships with people they may despise?

Double-dealing is nothing new to Mr. Carlsons’ line of American right-wing populism. In the 1950s, no American politician understood better than Joe McCarthy how the press worked and how to manipulate it, wrote McCarthy biographer Larry Tye in his 2020 book Demagogue. Mr. Trump excelled at it, too. His swap of access for favorable coverage prompted top New York columnist Jimmy Breslin to write in 1991 that the guy was buying the entire news industry with a call back.

Daily business briefing

Update

June 17, 2021, 1:52 p.m. ET

And Mr. Carlsons’ comfortable place in the Washington media, according to many reporters who cover him, has reduced some of the coverage. It also served as a sort of insurance policy, they say, protecting him from the marginalization that ended the Fox career of his predecessor, Glenn Beck, who also drew a large following with obscure conspiracy theories. elite.

He is so little known to the general public how well he plays on both sides, marveled a reporter from a leading publication who speaks regularly to Mr Carlson.

Another Washington reporter in his orbit said he believed Mr. Carlson had benefited from his media worth.

If you open yourself up as a resource to mainstream media journalists, you don’t even have to ask them to be indulgent with you, the reporter said.

The nature of anonymous sources means that you usually can’t say exactly where Mr. Carlson has been of help, but sometimes he does so clearly by saying publicly what he previously said in private. Last March, for example, after stories of how he rushed to Mar-a-Lago to warn Mr. Trump about the seriousness of the Covid-19 threat, Mr. Carlson told the story at file in an interview with Joe Hagan of Vanity Salon.

I’ve known Tucker Carlson for 20 years, Hagan wrote in an introduction to the interview, calling the Fox host one of Washington’s smartest and most reliable observers, even more off-camera. He also hinted at the substance of Mr. Carlsons’ less cautious observations: a shrewd television diplomat, he won’t say Trump is terrified, weak, politically doomed, in deep denial, and surrounded by toads and mediocrities.

Mr. Carlsons’ other defense against bad publicity, of course, is his willingness to use his platform as a weapon and attack individual journalists, sparking waves of harassment. When a freelance writer and photographer for The Times began work on an article about his studio in rural Maine last year, Mr Carlson preemptively attacked the two by name on the air and called one political activist, which The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple called an astonishing fabrication. The planned article, a light-hearted report that was far from being published, has become unreported, after threats and a looming incident at the photographers’ home, according to Timess editor Jim Windolf.

In a separate incident last February, Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger inquired about advertisements on Fox for a brand of laxative marketed by Purdue Pharma, the company that paid a civil settlement of $ 2.8 billion. dollars for its role in the opioid epidemic. (Mr Carlson skewered the company and other drugmakers for what he called a tsunami of opioid-related deaths and criticized politicians for taking his money.) Before a story could be published, Mr. Carlson went on the offensive, broadcasting an attacking segment of Partnership between Politicos and a Hong Kong newspaper, and demanded that Mr Schreckinger respond. What does Ben Schreckinger think of working for a publication that makes money from Chinese state propaganda and political repression? Mr. Carlson asked.

Purdue’s story, as it was, never appeared. Politicos editor-in-chief Matthew Kaminski said: “We have never published or published an article based on everything Tucker has said about us.

These attacks are one of the reasons his fans love him and journalists who don’t speak to him regularly hate him. At Fox, however, Mr. Carlsons close relationships with reporters made it difficult for him to relate to colleagues, bosses, and the dreaded company (at least by Fox employees) public relations manager Irena Briganti.

Whenever there is a positive story about Tucker, some Fox executives assume he contributed to it, Daily Beast reporter Maxwell Tani said.

Ms Briganti said it was not really surprising that anyone who worked in the media spoke to the press.

When I asked Mr. Carlson last week about his reputation as a source of gossip and information about the Trump administration, he dismissed the idea.

I don’t know of any gossip. I live in a town of 100, he wrote, referring to his life away from Maine.

But Mr Wolff writes in his next essay that Mr Carlsons’ ubiquity as a source during the Trump years meant there was a downside to repeating his words.

Too many times to count, after trusting someone, I asked: is this from Tucker? Mr. Wolff writes. And also, after sharing a juicy detail, I myself was caught off guard: so you spoke to Tucker.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos