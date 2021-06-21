Indian government Modi to launch free COVID vaccines for all adults

NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is expected to start free COVID-19 vaccinations for all citizens over the age of 18 on Monday – around 940 million people. This supports the supply of vaccines to states, which had difficulty organizing the doses themselves.

India, a country of more than 1.3 billion people, has set a goal of vaccinating its entire adult population by the end of December. It uses two locally manufactured vaccines: Covishield, supplied elsewhere under the AstraZeneca label and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India; and Covaxin, developed by Indian drug maker Bharat Biotech. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V has also been approved for emergency use.

“Whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class or the upper class, only free vaccines will be administered as part of the Indian government’s campaign,” Modi said earlier this month when announcing the news. vaccination policy.

As part of the previous policy, the federal government provided free vaccines to frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, and police personnel, as well as citizens over the age of 45, while the governments of the States had to purchase vaccines themselves for 18-year-olds. 44 year old age group.

The federal government bought 50% of the total vaccines made in India, while state governments and private hospitals were supposed to get 25% each. State governments have had to compete for the vaccines from the manufacturers. They were also unhappy with the price.

The Serum Institute sold Covishield to the federal government for 150 rupees ($ 2) per injection, while state governments paid 300 rupees. Bharat Biotech also sold Covaxin to federal authorities for 150 rupees per dose, but charged states 400 rupees.

Now, as part of the revised policy, the Modi government has taken over state-level procurement, which means it will purchase 75% of the total locally produced doses and give them free to states to vaccinate them. eligible people of all age groups.

“Those who do not want to be vaccinated for free [at government facilities] and want to get [it administered] in a private hospital were also taken care of, ”Modi said, adding that private hospitals would continue to procure 25% of the doses. However, these establishments may charge the maximum service charge of only Rs 150 per injection compared to the cost at which they procure the vaccine from the manufacturers.

Private hospitals buy doses of the vaccine at prices set by each manufacturer – Rs 600 per dose for Covishield, Rs 1,200 for Covaxin and Rs 948 for Sputnik V.

The new vaccination guidelines “will lead to a streamlining of the system … and should speed up the vaccination campaign,” India’s senior COVID-19 adviser VK Paul said at a press conference on Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 220.4 million people in India had received the first dose of the vaccine with two injections, while 50.3 million had received both doses.

Experts believe that the revised immunization policy will bring consistency to the system. “The centralized policy will now lead to equitable distribution of vaccines nationwide, which will benefit a large number of people,” Rajinder K. Dhamija, head of the department of neurology at Lady Hardinge Medical College and former member of the WHO at the National Institute of Epidemiology, says Nikkei Asia.

The new policy comes at a time when daily cases in India have fallen sharply, leading to an easing of lockdown restrictions. People have started to crowd markets and train stations again and many can be seen defying social distancing rules, raising fears the country is facing another serious wave of the pandemic.

From a peak of more than 400,000 daily cases in early May, when a deadly second wave of the pandemic ravaged the country, new infections recently fell below 100,000 a day. India registered 62,480 new cases on Friday, bringing its total number of cases to 29.76 million, with 383,490 deaths.

“As we gradually relax the restrictions and resume operations, we must be careful, because… the virus is still there,” Lav Agarwal, co-secretary at the Ministry of Health, said on Friday. He added that people should always stay indoors as much as possible and only go out when necessary, as well as wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.