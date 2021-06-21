Covid-19 cases are increasing incredibly





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin virtually attended a restricted meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday (6/21/2021). In a press release after the meeting, BGS, the nickname of Budi Gunadi Sadikin, reported on various news that have developed in the public regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in recent times. “At the previous meeting, we reported on the news circulating in the community regarding the conditions in our hospital, our nurses and our medications,” he said. According to BGS, the health ministry prepared based on the experience of the increase in cases during the January-February period earlier this year. “We prepared very early on the amount of sleep available, the necessary drugs, the equipment such as PPE and also the necessary masks, including the health workers,” he said. The former deputy minister of state-owned enterprises also said there had been a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in recent times. “We convey that so far there has been an extraordinary increase and that it is important to be able to focus not only on the downstream side of the hospital, on the side of treating patients, but especially on the upstream side. in the way we prevent these healthy people from getting sick, ”said BGS. “And his instructions were very clear. He gave us two instructions to manage the upstream side well to reduce the pressure on the downstream side. Where can we manage to prevent healthy people from getting sick, not just treating people already? sick better, “he continued. Jokowi’s next directions, according to BGS, are to strengthen the field implementation of the micro PPKM program and accelerate vaccinations against Covid-19. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends / drink)



