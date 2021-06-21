Politics
Nations allowed to choose their own paths
Editor’s Note: To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on July 1, the Party School of the CPC Central Committee organized the Second Forum of Think Tanks on National Governance in Developing Countries earlier this month and brought together experts at home and abroad to discuss the topic Status and Role of Political Parties: Governance in Developing Countries. Here are excerpts from the speeches of three experts at the forum:
The rise of developing countries and emerging markets has become an irreversible trend since the turn of the century, with the new round of scientific and industrial revolution creating more opportunities for the developing world.
Yet the world is grappling with the worst economic downturn since World War II due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hegemonism, unilateralism and trade protectionism have undermined the world order and global governance. These factors have dealt a blow to all countries, especially developing countries which are still modernizing and socially transforming, and busy tackling social and economic problems at home and abroad.
Developing countries still have a long way to go to find a development path suited to their real conditions and to play a more active role in improving global governance, which is a common mission of the developing world and political parties. .
Political parties represent the public, formulate and implement policies and thus play a leading role in national governance. The ideals, values and governance capacities of political parties, especially those in power, determine the prospects of their countries. This is the view that the Chinese Communist Party shares with parties in many other developing countries.
In the post-pandemic period where political and economic landscapes around the world are likely to reflect radical changes, the developing world will face both challenges and opportunities, so they are expected to expand country-to-country trade. to modernize their governance systems and improve their governance capacity and fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to them by the population.
First, it is important for a party to stay true to its founding principles and mission, and to guide public opinion in a positive direction. Since political parties derive their power from the people, serving the people should be their highest goal. This is especially important at a time when the world is reeling from the devastating effects of the pandemic, including the economic recession. Political parties should therefore understand the suffering of people and respond to their needs in time.
Second, it is important that developing countries choose the development path that suits their real conditions and is relatively independent from others, and the ruling party takes responsibility for transforming the will of the people into theories and programs, and set the goals the country should achieve and the direction it should take. This will allow the people of the country to have the greatest say in its development.
Only the wearer knows whether the shoes are okay or not. There is no single development model because the real conditions, traditions and cultures of different countries are different. Moreover, the development models are neither superior nor inferior. They are adapted or not to a country.
Third, strengthening self-building is important for political parties, as it helps them maintain their vigor and vitality. These problems, however, are more than a test for a country’s system of governance and capacity. They are also a test for the leadership of the ruling party. Therefore, political parties in developing countries, especially ruling parties, should redouble their efforts to improve their governance systems and capacities.
Fourth, it is important to deepen reforms and promote innovation in order to stimulate development.
As President Xi Jinping said, the new round of technological and industrial revolution has created a golden opportunity for development and spawned new engines of growth. By seizing this opportunity, developing countries can catch up with their developed counterparts, and if they fail to do so, the gap between them and the developed world will widen further.
Under such circumstances, political parties in developing countries should make the most of the opportunity not only to stimulate their economy, but also to achieve economic restructuring and close the gap with the developed world.
The CPC maintains close contacts with more than 560 political parties and organizations in more than 160 countries, the majority of which are developing countries.
Many of these parties praised China’s achievements and recognized the key role the CCP has played in the process, and said that China’s success in building socialism with Chinese characteristics provides a new benchmark for countries. developing to explore their own development path.
Importantly, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping as its core, China has largely contained the pandemic and resumed almost normal economic activities. Without forgetting that it also eradicated absolute poverty.
These achievements show the effectiveness of China’s socialist governance system and have increasingly prompted political parties in developing countries to intensify exchanges and cooperation with the CPC in various fields.
President Xi said that no matter how far China develops and how much the international situation changes, the country will always stand alongside other developing countries and continue to be their reliable friend and sincere partner.
The CPC will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, continue to deepen exchanges and work with more parties to broaden the common ground of developing countries, help protect the collective interests of the developed world on the world stage, and achieve common prosperity.
The CCP will also continue to make efforts to bring more happiness to the Chinese people, achieve China’s national rejuvenation, and promote peace and development throughout the world.
The author is the Deputy Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.
Opinions do not necessarily represent those of China Daily.
