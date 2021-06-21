International Yoga Day 2021: Quotes and Wishes for WhatsApp and Facebook

Happy International Yoga Day 2021. In recent years, yoga has become one of the most popular forms of exercise for the mind and body. Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘if ‘, which means “union”. It is extremely beneficial for improving blood circulation, agility, and achieving some moments of mental clarity and calm. International Yoga Day 2021 has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, and the existence of this day can be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations. During his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Modi suggested that a day of yoga celebration and practice should be recognized globally.

June 21, 2021 will mark the seventh edition of International Yoga Day, and the theme this year is, Yoga for Wellness. It is relevant for our time in a society that is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic was not only physical, it also left a lasting impact on people’s mental health, with a lot of psychological suffering, depression and anxiety. Yoga can help people cope with such attacks, boost immunity, and help fight respiratory problems.

Here are some quotes and wishes that you can share on social media on this International Yoga Day:

Quotes from International Yoga Day 2021:

* What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. – Buddha

* Yoga is an invaluable gift from the ancient tradition of India. It embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and development; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and wellness. It is not about exercising but discovering the meaning of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our way of life and creating awareness, it can help with well-being. – Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

* To perform each action artfully is yoga. – Swami Kripalu

* Yoga is the fountain of youth. You are as young as your spine is flexible. – Bob Harper.

* You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which can reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state. – Sharon Gannon, co-creator of the Jivamukti Yoga method

* Yoga is almost like music in a way; There is no end. – Sting, musician

* Yoga is not a workout, it is a workout. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open our hearts and focus our consciousness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. – Rolf Gates, professor and author

* Anyone who practices can be successful in yoga, but not a lazy person. Consistent practice alone is the secret to success. – Svatmarama

* Exercises are like prose, while yoga is the poetry of movement. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry in movements. -Amit Ray

* You have to grow from the inside out. No one can teach you, no one can make you spiritual. There is no teacher other than your own soul. – Swami Vivekananda

International Yoga Day 2021

* Yoga will help you grow from the inside out. Happy Yoga Day 2021 everyone.

* Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the spirit and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Happy International Yoga Day!

* Yoga teaches us to heal what is fatal to endure and endure what you cannot heal. I wish you a happy International Yoga Day!

* Yoga is not about touching your toes. It’s about unlocking your ideas about what you want, where you think you can go and how you will get there when you get there. Happy International Yoga Day!

* Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation. A very good International Yoga Day.

* Yoga is all about creating balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and spirit in order to live healthily and live in peace. I wish you a peaceful and healthy life on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

* Yoga involves, adding energy and subtracting wasted energy, enhances the beauty of body, mind and soul with yoga.

