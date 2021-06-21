Direct shopping goes high-end with pure-play e-merchants





The growing adoption of direct shopping is spreading more and more to fashion and beauty retailers.

On Monday, organized e-merchant Verishop became the latest to adopt in-house direct shopping, adding the capability to its mobile app. Forty-four influencers, including big names like Gabriel Zamora, participated in hosting feeds on the app. Buyers can click the live option on the bottom menu bar to view current and upcoming live broadcasts. Purchase links appear on the screen as the presenter describes the product. Clicking on that link will open a payment page, while the livestream will continue to play in the corner. Viewers can also access the full list of items featured in the livestream anytime during or after the livestream.

The biggest thing the live broadcast does is help you find out, said Imran Khan, CEO of Verishop. Often times, you don’t even know what exactly you’re looking for, but you have some ideas. If you’re into fashion and beauty, live streaming is a great way for consumers to learn more about the product and have an experience you would get in a physical world.

Hair care brand R + Co plans to use the Verishop live streaming platform to feature stylists and other experts from its team demonstrating products. Dan Langer, president of R + Co, said the brand uses live streaming as “a way to discover new things and learn.” He hopes the brand’s live streaming strategy “can evolve into regular programming.”

The site and app-based live streaming business has grown among major retailers and online retailers including Amazon and Ulta Beauty, while others, like Sephora, have turned to social platforms like than Instagram or Facebook to deliver purchasable lives. On the luxury side, pure-play retailer Net-a-Porter has made shoppable livestreams on Instagram, while Moda Operandi has hosted them on its website.

When online fashion and beauty retailer Tiare Rose launched earlier this year, the founder was sure to integrate live shopping on the site.

When we envisioned the idea of ​​a modern retailer, it was obvious that live streaming would be a part of it, said Kim Castellano, founder of Tiare Rose. Video is everything now, and being live is just a part of life. The brand hosts live broadcasts twice a week from its Idaho-based physical store, offering outfit or beauty advice with staff or influencers.

The Verishops model, on the other hand, is heavily focused on influencer hosts, with influencers broadcasting from their own accounts on the app. They then receive an undisclosed portion of the income from the items sold, Khan said.

The lines of social media and e-commerce are increasingly blurred among retail startups, but individual businesses understand the need for a unique experience. In addition to its new live streaming feature, Verishop offers an Instagram-like photo feed as well as a store party feature that allows people to browse with friends. According to Khan, 10% of Verishops sales are now generated by its social content.

I call it shopper-tainment. The content has to be entertaining and educational, and the content has to be inspiring, Khan said.

The role of social content in driving sales is part of democratizing content and democratizing inspiration, Khan said. We are moving away from a world where two or three people tell you what to look like.

For Castellano, keeping the high e-commerce aspect is also important for Tiare Rose’s livestreams. It’s a fine line that you walk because you don’t want to be a salesperson, she said. “You want to add value, keep it high-end, provide information and invite feedback.

To maintain the premium brand, retention is really important, she said. There is exhaustion, with the big platforms, because people don’t have the bandwidth to sort through vast assortments of items from an online shopping grid system. They want someone to say: Hey, this is great, this is sustainable, it will do you good. This is what I have selected for you.

While the adoption of live streaming by U.S. retailers has been accelerated by the pandemic, they expect it to remain popular even now that restrictions have been lifted in many areas. Castellano predicted that with a return to stores, live streaming would continue to play a role due to demand for curation and information. It must be entertaining. Maybe they won’t buy, but people will use it for entertainment.

