



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has created new roles for Sir Patrick Vallance and created new science units, with the aim of turning the UK into a so-called “science superpower”. Sir Patrick will head the new Office of Science and Technology Strategy, which is responsible for assessing emerging technologies the country should support for “strategic advantage”. The Prime Minister also establishes and chairs the new National Council for Science and Technology, which will decide on the direction of the use of science and technology by the country. Picture:

As Chief Science Advisor, Sir Patrick has appeared frequently during coronavirus press briefings

Along with his current duties as Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government and Head of the Government’s Office for Science, which have immersed him in the heart of COVID-19[female[feminine response to the pandemic, Sir Patrick will also take on another new role as national technology adviser. The new roles are part of the government’s plans to build on ‘the success of Britain’s best science throughout the pandemic and beyond’ and make the country a ‘science superpower’. The Prime Minister calls on the whole government to work with Sir Patrick in these new roles to learn lessons from the immunization program and apply them to other key areas. These priorities include the development of technologies to combat weather crisis by reaching net zero, curing rather than just treating cancer and increasing security. Mr Johnson said that with the “right direction” the UK could “bring to life many other scientific and technological breakthroughs”. Sir Patrick said: ‘The new Office for Science and Technology Strategy will put science and technology at the heart of policy making and strengthen the way we work in government to strengthen the UK’s position as a that scientific superpower. “I look forward to working with the National Science and Technology Council to help identify cutting-edge research and technologies that will provide a strategic advantage to the UK. “ Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





PM “rejects” claims of moral failure on vaccine



