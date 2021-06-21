Jokowi’s 60th birthday trend, take a closer look at his personality through the zodiac

Suara.com – 60th birthday greetings to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is colloquially known as Jokowi, today, Monday (6/21/2021), a trending topic on social media Twitter.

Yes, birthday wishes for the number one person in Indonesia are written extensively on social media, one of which is from the twitter account of the Ministry of State Secretariat (Kemensetneg).

“Happy 60th birthday to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo. May you always receive health, strength and security to lead the nation,” the @kemensetnegRI account tweeted.

The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia was born in Surakarta, Central Java. The father of three has been in office since October 2014. Currently, Jokowi’s management has entered its second term and will end in 2024.

Well, to get to know the man who was also Governor of DKI Jakarta better, consider his personality based on Jokowi’s Cancer zodiac. Here is an explanation reported by astrology.

1. Personality traits

Jokowi and Iriana at Senja Kaimana Municipal Park (instagram.com/kemensetneg.ri)

Born on June 21, Jokowi has the Cancer zodiac. It is believed that the personality of the Cancer man is full of contradictions. He is gentle, loving, caring and always cares about the people he cares about the most.

But always remember that males born under the crab sign have hard shells and claws to protect themselves when vulnerable when attacked.

Cancer men are capable of assuming roles and being chivalrous. Unfortunately, he is very sensitive and is easily injured. He probably won’t give you another chance to do something wrong after you hurt him.

In addition, he also has a good memory and never forgets once he has experienced something. Walk lightly and be kind to Cancer men, then you will be rewarded with undying loyalty.

The Cancer man’s intuition is also highly developed, but can sometimes be limited to those around him.

This zodiac sign was born to live with people they love or are of the same type as them. Sometimes he needs to be drawn out of his shell and out of his comfort zone in order to truly grow.

2. Love

When in love, the Cancer man is a devoted lover. She’s a total dream come true for someone. He can appear as a handsome prince, with an extraordinary attitude of adoration and write flowery love letters to his partner.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Iriana Joko Widodo took a selfie in front of the people of Dumai. (Instagram @Jokowi)

The Cancer guy can be a “mom boy” too, so be prepared. And know that she is the ideal candidate to bring home to meet the parents of her lover. His demeanor would be perfect at dinner, and he would surely lure his lover’s mother and father into believing he was the best man.

Not only that, men born under the sign of the Crab are also more attached to idealized romance than to reality. They can also be very possessive and jealous, always afraid that what they have will be taken away or simply lost.

3. Home and family

Cancer men are natural “homebodies”, very attached to their personal space, like to feel comfortable with a soft sofa to relax. Cancer men also prefer to eat at home rather than going out.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his grandson Jan Ethes during a visit to the large building in Yogyakarta, Thursday (6/6). [ANTARA FOTO/Andreas Fitri Atmoko]

He enjoys eating simple, hearty comfort foods like soups and stews. In addition, he is also more interested in relics from the past and often has a strong desire for traditions and tastes from the past. This can be seen from his house which is full of antiques and heirlooms.

A Cancer father is also characterized by warm and loving traits. She is always ready to hug and comfort her baby. She also has a natural mind and doesn’t hesitate to feed her children, change diapers and rock them to fall asleep.

She also prefers to be at home with the children, cook and babysit. As a “mom boy,” the Cancer man also usually has a very close relationship with his mother and wants to take care of him at home during his old years, rather than letting him live in a nursing home.

4. Work and money

It’s not widely known, but the Cancer man’s intense work ethic is very strong. He is a very focused person, especially if his goal is to make his family happy.

However, her role as breadwinner sometimes required her to work too much. Plus, Cancer men can easily get into a “vicious cycle,” start a long shift, then come home when exhausted and recover before starting over.

President Joko Widodo presided over a ceremony to commemorate Pancasila’s birthday in 2021 held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 / [SuaraSulsel.id / Sekretariat Presiden]

When on vacation, he prefers to do it longer than most (at least a month at a time) so that he can fully immerse himself in the relaxation.

This extremism in his work can lead to fatigue and neglect of his own needs. The Cancer man often ends up working in the family business and will take on a role in a structure established to keep the tradition alive, even if it is not in his interest.

He always does his best when working with good friends, he will be the most loyal person to people important to him including his family.

Working from home can be very desirable for a Cancer, as this is where they feel most secure and are in control of their personal work environment, even if they sometimes feel too isolated to be a part of it. ‘a team.

A working relationship can often be like a family for the Cancer man. Her personality allows her to easily develop a closeness with colleagues who support her and take care of her.