Nitish Kumar’s private visit to Delhi adds to buzz about firm expansion





Nitish Kumar is reported to meet with both PM Modi and JP Nadda (file photo) New Delhi: The visit of Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar to Delhi is under the spotlight on speculation that he may meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the inclusion of his party in the Union cabinet. Nitish Kumar is likely to arrive in Delhi tomorrow. Sources in her Janata Dal United call it a private visit and deny any meeting with the PM, but speculation more suggests that a cabinet expansion is underway at the same time. The JDU remained out of Cabinet in 2019 when Prime Minister Modi entered his second term, due to a disagreement between Nitish Kumar and the BJP over the number of ministries; the chief minister had insisted on two ministries, the BJP was only ready to concede one. There are reports that Kumar will meet with both Prime Minister Modi and BJP Chairman JP Nadda in Delhi, although his party denies it. Recently, JDU leader RCP Singh said the party should be represented in the cabinet as a strong ally of the BJP. The JDU has 16 deputies in Lok Sabha. His reported role in the split of the Lok Janshakti (LJP) party from Chirag Paswan is also linked to the promise of a ministerial post. Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Paras, who led a coup in the LJP and established himself as its new leader, announced on Thursday that he would soon join the Union government. “When I take the oath of office as Union minister, I will resign from my post as leader of the parliamentary party,” the Bihar politician, 71, told reporters. The surprise announcement, for many, was proof of the role Nitish Kumar and the BJP played in the LJP split. Sources indicate that in the event of a vacancy in the central government, Chirag Paswan was considered to replace his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who died in office last year. Nitish Kumar’s firm refusal blocked this decision, sources say; he refused to accept BJP’s ties to Chirag Paswan after the 38-year-old MP relentlessly targeted him in Bihar’s elections. A plan to sideline Chirag and promote his uncle, a staunch supporter of Nitish Kumar, was later worked out during several secret meetings, sources said.

