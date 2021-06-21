Azerbaijani soldiers travel to Turkey for commando training [PHOTO/VIDEO]





June 21, 2021 10:53 am (UTC + 04:00 am) 222

By Vafa Ismayilova Another group of Azerbaijani soldiers went to Turkey to participate in commando courses organized under the Azerbaijani-Turkish agreement on cooperation in the field of military education, the Defense Ministry reported on June 20. Speaking to military personnel at the ceremony on the occasion, Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Karim Valiyev congratulated the military on the upcoming Armed Forces Day and conveyed the congratulations of Minister of defense. Valiyev spoke about the historical significance of the victory in the Second Armenia-Azerbaijan war in Nagorno-Karabakh under the command of President Ilham Aliyev and highlighted the heroism and courage shown in the battles. He noted the importance of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation and wished success to the soldiers leaving for Turkey to participate in the commando training courses. Then a group of servicemen and veterans who distinguished themselves in the battles of the Second Karabakh War were awarded orders and medals by the relevant order of President Aliyev. Those who spoke on behalf of the military personnel expressed their loyalty to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, the Commander-in-Chief and their military oath and stressed that they were ready to fulfill their duties, tasks and instructions. A few days ago, the flight and technical personnel of the Azerbaijani Air Force left for Konya in Turkey to participate in the joint tactical flight exercises Anatolian Eagle – 2021. The two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack planes from Azerbaijan will be involved in the exercises which start on June 21. On June 15, the two countries signed an alliance protocol that cemented existing military, political and economic cooperation. The Shusha declaration on allied relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war against Armenia, also highlights the emphasis on defense cooperation. He affirms the joint efforts of the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also promises joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. In addition, the two nations affirm to encourage the realization of joint projects in order to develop capacities in the maritime, air and space fields. – Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz







