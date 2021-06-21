Quelling the surge in Covid-19 cases, Jokowi orders the strengthening of the micro PPKM and the acceleration of vaccinations





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo instruct the strengthening of the implementation Micro-scale PPKM and accelerated vaccination to reduce the peak of cases Covid-19. This was conveyed by Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin after attending a virtually limited meeting with President Joko Widodo, coordinating minister of the economy, head of BNPB, commander of TNI and police chief, Monday (6/21/2021). “His direction is that we need to strengthen the field implementation of the micro PPKM program. And second, we need to speed up the vaccination, ”Budi said in a virtual press release via YouTube from the presidential secretariat. To read also: 1,989,909 cases of Covid-19, the government is invited to take radical measures to defeat the pandemic Budi explained that by strengthening the micro PPKM, community mobility would be limited by 75 to 100 percent in the red zones. This limitation of mobility depends on the conditions of the area and the types of community activities. “What is also important is that he (President Jokowi) conveys that he is assured that those affected by (Covid-19) are immediately tested. Because there are many family clusters, only one RT is being tested so that we can confirm who is affected and who is not, ”he continued. If there are more than 5 houses exposed to Covid-19, then the blockade is made specifically for the RT level with the help of TNI and Polri. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Thus, it can limit movement and mobility from the smallest level. “Then it was also conveyed at the time of the partition to see if it was possible for the area to self-isolate, if the area was dense, we would do central isolation,” said Budi. He also indicated that centralized isolation should be extended as much as possible to these areas, both sub-districts and urban villages, in order to alleviate the burden of large centralized isolation such as the stay of athletes. “, did he declare Also read: IAKMI values, there is no government policy strong enough to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic In addition, for people isolated for two weeks, their food needs will be met through a mechanism of mutual cooperation with the surrounding community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos