Covid-19 restrictions boost illegitimate begging trade – Pakistan





KARACHI: A vlogger posing as a beggar shows how she collected a few thousand rupees in a short period of time.

In the video, she also recounts how other beggars were upset by aliens who joined their ranks and attempted to remove her from their jurisdiction. Although she says she is going to donate the collected money to a charity, who knows she might change her mind! She might even weigh the fun and money of begging against vlogging, which is certainly not as easy a task as harassing motorists at traffic lights. A lot of people pay them just to get rid of their persistent calls and banging on windows.

The worsening economic situation in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have deprived many of their means of earning a living, forcing them to start seeking alms or standing in line. in places where free food is distributed. Once they get used to making money more easily, they fall in love with the profession. Growing poverty is already a motivation for the proportional increase in begging.

Beggars can be selectors now!

Opposition representatives claim that Prime Minister Imran Khan, through his charitable initiatives, is turning Pakistanis into a nation of beggars. They may be exaggerating the situation in the flood of their rhetoric. But, thanks to the coronvirus, begging is skyrocketing in the country as well as across the world.

In another viral video, an old woman driving a new car with air conditioning in Lahore is shown seeking money for fuel from other car owners, who are generously helping her. She also goes around the markets and collects money from traders. The videographer, who says he is following her in his vehicle, tries to speak to the woman, but she does not answer his questions. You are a rich old woman, why are you begging at the cost of real deserving people? he says. The woman shows him some 50 rupee bills as she sits in his car, takes a few sips from his water bottle, and drives off without engaging with him in an unproductive question-and-answer session.

There are women who claim to sell ballpoint pens and those who sell feather duster at city intersections are more willing to take handouts. Young boys and girls also joined this lucrative traffic light business.

Women carrying sleepy babies, believed not to be theirs, present the most pathetic picture. They show infants to potential philanthropists and often attract their sympathies and generous funds.

Beggars and breeders

Those who visit the homes frequent their benefactors if they return satisfied with the money or goods they have received in the past. They may not bother people much who beggars say are not worth spending their precious time because they give too little. At intersections, too, they rush towards the brighter, more expensive cars, ignoring the drab and decrepit cars. Who says beggars can’t choose?

Begging by children is also on the rise. Even Afghan boys picking up recyclable waste, or pretending to do so, have started asking their homes for food and money.

And there are those who seek alms and donations through loudspeaker ambulances rolling through the alleys. You cannot dare to remind them that it is illegal to ask for donations on the street.

It is quite natural that those who cannot feed their families twice a meal can either resort to crime or beg, the latter option is easier and safer.

There are so many stories about beggars that are disgusting. They are supposed to own large buildings and businesses, but cannot stop begging, either out of habit or because of the extra profits they are making. RBF staff are not careful about their wealth, and it is not for NABs to question their accumulation of assets beyond their means.

The announcements of the authorities concerning the measures aimed at eliminating begging are never followed up. When such training is announced, beggars at intersections disappear from their workplaces for a few days before returning with renewed vigor. No one has ever heard that the court punished anyone for begging, although some vagrants are sometimes herded into trucks and detained by police in their dungeons. Laws prescribing various penalties, including prison terms, for this illegal practice remain confined to the books of laws never enforced.

Deserving cases

Although religion teaches us not to turn down any charity request, even those we know do not deserve charity, there are some truly deserving people who are reluctant to extend a helping hand to others.

Among these people, security guards even receive less than 20,000 rupees per month to work 12 hours per day. Many of them come from the remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They bear their own expenses while subsisting in Karachi and the rest that they send to their families in their areas of origin, where everything is much more expensive than in the cities and well-to-do neighborhoods.

Conscientious housekeepers work hours washing and scrubbing floors in toilets just to get a few thousand rupees for their poor families. Some of these servants, unable to make ends meet, turn to begging as a better option.

These people deserve to be helped in a way that doesn’t hurt their self-esteem.

Posted in Dawn, June 21, 2021

