Seven years of Narendra Modi’s government in India. Here is the bulletin



Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Image Credit: Gulf News



On May 30, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed seven years in office and two years of his second term. As it happened, that was when the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India.

May was the cruelest month. The death toll was close to 120,000, with some 10 million new infections added in that month alone.

Politically, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats in West Bengal at the 213 Indian Congresses in Trinamool, all eyes are now on India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh (UP ).

In the 2017 assembly polls, out of 403 seats at stake, the BJP, led by current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, won 312, defying all opinion polls. The state is expected to go to the polls again in February 2022.

With a population of over 200 million, UP alone sends 80 of the 552 members to Indias Lok Sabha. It is the majority party in Lok Sabha which governs India. At present, out of those 80 seats, the BJP has won 62. One sixth of the Lok Sabha members come from the UP and of the 303 deputies who sit in the BJP house, one fifth is from the UP.

Electoral significance of Uttar Pradesh

Thus, the contribution of the UP to the victory of the BJP in the center exceeds its real share of deputies. It is therefore more than evident that maintaining UP with healthy margins in the national elections is crucial for the success of the BJP in the general legislative elections of 2024.

Faced with these challenges, Modi @ 7 marks a turning point for the Prime Minister and his party.

The parameters by which the Modi administration will be judged by the Indian people, let alone the rest of the world, can be summed up in terms of politics, pragmatics, performance and perception of the four Ps. These parameters influence each other.

Thus, perceptions will influence performance, which in turn will affect pragmatics, paving the way for politics. On the other hand, politics will determine pragmatics, which in turn will influence performance, which is sure to change perceptions.

Politics is the art and art of gaining power and keeping it. In the largest democracy in the world, that is like winning an election. Pragmatics includes all the thoughts and actions that go into it. But it also points out the course corrections needed and the practical steps needed to stay on top of the game.

Performance, quite simply, is good governance. Yet, as the word suggests, how this governance is staged and communicated is just as important. Which brings us to the perception, to the impact of all the preceding factors on the person on the ground, who will ultimately decide the fate of the government by voting.

How has the Modi government performed on these four parameters while facing its most difficult challenge to date? The once-in-a-century pandemic, with its loss of life and livelihood, but still unresolved farmer unrest and other trivial trials such as the Central Vista controversy, not to mention the chaos around the big tech regulation in India, all threaten to undermine the reputation and stature not only of BJP, but of PM Modi himself.

Consider first the perceptions. The international press has spoken out fiercely against the ruling regime. An analysis of Indian headlines and reports in the international media proves it.

The prejudices against India and Modi are well known, but it could be argued that better communication and media awareness could have made a difference. This should have been undertaken at the start of Modi 2.0, after being re-elected in 2019.

Modi, the communicator

To be fair, Modi found a way to communicate directly with the people like no other Indian leader after Mahatma Gandhi. Not only with Mann ki Baat, his frequent speech to the nation, but through various other avenues, including social media, Modi has bypassed or even broken the media’s grip on Indian politics. This is a good thing. But it also led to considering resentment and negative reports.

A better way might be to show greater accessibility and media reach, even if not by Modi himself, at least by his ministers. This is in fact more recent evidence, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Electronics and Information and Communications Technologies, transmitting with forces the government’s point of view to the mainstream press. But, arguably, it takes a lot more to repair the damage.

In terms of governance, the Modi administration has always done well. He took up the challenge of the second wave head on. During the worst phase of the pandemic, the Prime Minister himself and his government have shown unprecedented determination and action on all fronts.

Testing and vaccinations have been stepped up, with many new supply lines opening up for the purchase of vaccines. The oxygen shortage has also been virtually overcome.

Modi also announced that the central government would buy vaccines, providing them free to states. This ended the confusion and fight between the center and the state over how vaccines would be purchased and at what price they would be sold to states or private entities.

A food subsidy and direct cash transfers have been announced for those most affected. This is in addition to the relief measures already in place.

This brings us to pragmatics and politics. Taken together, they require leaders to learn, adapt and change in order to stay in power. The BJP is already expected to broaden its leadership by expanding its central cabinet. Defections and alliances with other parties were managed.

This happens with the enthronement of Jitin Prasada from Congress into the BJP and the renewal of ties with Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel. Both can have an impact on the upcoming UP elections.

The great leaders of democracies not only centralize power, but they also redistribute or delegate it as needed.

In a diverse, complex and decentralized society such as India, Modi would do well to strengthen bipartisanship on certain issues of national concern and also improve the media reach of his government.

Politics and performance are already its strong point. By paying more attention to pragmatics and perception, the four Ps could be covered. The result? Modi @ 7 can reverse the trend.