India uses Afghan soil for terrorism: Qureshi





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India is using Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan. In a recent App.com, Qureshi said India is funding and training terrorists in Afghanistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden (OBL) were taken out of context, Geo News reports. “Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr,” interviewer Lotfullah Najafizada asked Qureshi.

“Well, uh, again, out of context. Out of context,” replied the foreign minister, after a brief pause. “He [PM Imran Khan] was cited out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media put it forward, “he added.

“Is he a martyr? You don’t agree? Osama bin Laden?” Najafizada asked. “I’ll let this go,” Qureshi replied, after another brief pause. APP adds: Meanwhile, Qureshi called for taking the Afghan government and the Taliban on board before pursuing a proposal to transfer Kabul airport security to Turkey.

It is important to engage with the Afghan government and the Taliban to let them know the purpose of their proposal. They should involve them before doing so, Qureshi told CNN Turkey on Saturday during his visit to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

He said Turkey was providing services, including soldiers, to keep the airport open and keep Kabul’s connection to the world. When asked if the Turkish government had not shared their proposal with Pakistan, Qureshi replied: No, I have not officially heard from them.

Qureshi said that after the postponement of the high-level conference on the Afghan peace process in April, he decided to travel to Istanbul to hold a trilateral meeting with the Turkish and Afghan foreign ministers to discuss the way forward vis-à-vis the peace process.

We are keeping in touch. In my opinion, the conference was a good initiative. It should have happened and Pakistan had supported it. And if they agree to organize one, we will continue to support it, he noted.

On Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s upcoming visit to the United States, Qureshi said they will engage with the Americans and hope it will be a positive and constructive meeting with the leadership without getting involved in a blame game. .

To another question, he said that Pakistan and Turkey have excellent bilateral relations, because the two peoples love each other. Speaking to Azeri media, Qureshi said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial relations and recalled their Azeri counterpart’s visit to Islamabad when discussing the future trajectory of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister said he was delighted to know that the Pakistani flags were also raised with those of Azerbaijan after the country’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Qureshi also met his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu on Sunday during which they exchanged views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the withdrawal of international troops. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum held in Antalya.

Qureshi commended his Turkish counterpart for successfully organizing the forum and noted that the forum provided a great opportunity to discuss and engage on various contemporary global issues.

Taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Turkey this year.

Qureshi praised Turkey’s valuable efforts and its communication with various Afghan parties. Emphasizing Pakistan’s steadfast interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s steadfast efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and reach an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

