60th birthday and having a Shio buffalo, President Joko Widodo is known as a hardworking figure





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo turns 60. The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) was born in Surakarta, Central Java, on June 21, 1961, which earned him the Ox zodiac. This makes the man who was also Governor of DKI Jakarta quite impressive as he has good honesty and persistence. People with the Ox zodiac are also known to be persistent, but stubborn people who are always cautious about the decisions they will make, and are rarely afraid of difficulties and setbacks. To get to know the man who is colloquially referred to as Jokowi based on his zodiac, here are some lists you can read, including his strengths and weaknesses, cited in the Travel China Guide. Read also:

Jokowi-Prabowo ahead of 2024 presidential election impossible to happen, here’s the reason 1. Strengths: Diligent, careful and patient

Buffalo is known to have a fairly slow-moving personality, yet persistent enough to be invincible. Once he made a decision, then he would endure to the end. In order for his goal to be perfectly accomplished, he was also very careful before taking action, so it would take a long time to think about it. Stability is another characteristic of his personality, as he is hardly ever affected by changes in the environment and the judgments of others. With faith and a strong will, he can always achieve his goals. Honest and patient, making him a reliable friend and friend. Moreover, the Taurus zodiac man is also independent and hardworking which makes it easy for him to get things done. When dealing with cases, he can manage everything in an orderly fashion. He pays a lot of attention to his family, is filial to his parents and gentle to his siblings. It was because he was a lover of peace and treated people equally. 2. Weaknesses: Stubborn, slow, picky

One of the weaknesses of the Ox’s personality is his stubborn nature, it is difficult to change your mind even by following the advice of others. Usually he does things according to his own thoughts. Lack of efficiency will result in average results. Sometimes he also seems cranky, in fact cranky, obstructive, and irritable. Due to its characteristic rigidity, it is difficult for it to react to external changes. Remaining in a passive situation, he tends to be cowardly and awkward. Read also:

Pray for Jokowi: always be healthy sir, keep working and be passionate about people In a relationship, he also lacks romance and skills to please their lover. His speeches also tend to be frank; maybe because he wasn’t used to public speaking, which would make them quite nervous.







