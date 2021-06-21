Pakistan’s bold defense budget must stay on paper. It’s good for everyone





File photo of Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Deciphering Pakistan’s actions can be a difficult game. There are so many intertwined threads and hidden agendas that analyzing them can be exhausting. But the task is necessary, especially when this volatile country increases its defense spending by 6.28 percent. This is a lot for anyone, but especially Pakistan, which is struggling to pay its bills. Added to this is speculation that the increase in defense is tied to the concessions Pakistan expects from the United States in its policy on Afghanistan. There is no end to Rawalpindi’s daring, but this bluff can be called, for many reasons. The cards just don’t fall well.

Pakistan Defense Budget and Economy

First, the budget itself. The unseemly brawl during the budget session was bad enough, with most of the treasury banks resorting to violence and name calling. But the devil lies in the details of these budget documents. The actual expenditure of defense services, which in India covers several pages of detailed information, is so short as to be a parody of it. Total defense services are PKR 1.37 trillion, far more than what the federal government transfers to its provinces. This figure does not include pensions set at PKR 360 billion and the Armed Forces Development Program at PKR 340 billion. There are other heads that are opaque, including the Miscellaneous Defense Services and Security Depots, which amount to over PKR 184 million. Add it all up and the total is way above the number shown.

Pakistani analysts indignantly point out that the military receives only 1.1 percent of GDP. The entire Indian defense budget is only 2.15% of GDP. And there is no point in saying that India’s GDP is valued at $ 2,709 billion, nearly ten times that of Pakistan’s $ 263 billion or so. India is more than double the size of the territory with over 13,000 km2 of land borders to the 7,257 km2 Pakistani and a coastline about seven times the size. Additionally, we have a fire-breathing dragon on our borders. Pakistan co-opted him, fire and everything.

Mysterious figures and calculations

Then there are the puzzling numbers. For example, there is a mysterious increase in remittances, which supports the current account balance. It reached up to $ 14 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2020-21, despite a sharp decline in labor exports, from 6,25,203 in 2019 to 2,24,705 in the year. fiscal year 2020. supported by State Bank datasets, which shows a steep drop during this period.

Pakistan’s own economists express doubts about its growth rate of 3.94 percent of GDP. Prime Minister Imran Khannow says this is a growth rate of 4% and above. The prediction of the International Monetary Fund? It is 1.5%. These are very big gaps in the assessments. And here is the worst news. About a quarter of the budget deficit of PKR 4 trillion is to be financed in part by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and international bonds.

But analysts note, the IMF has quietly decided to postpone its review until the government can demonstrate the sustainability of the budget. Simply put, creditors aren’t excited about Imran Khan’s math. Under these conditions, the projections of a defense budget to such an increase seem grim. Yet the government is acting with great confidence.

Same old

The reason for high confidence is hardly rocket science. Senior American officials like CIA chief William Burns surrendered recently at a time when the United States was rushing out of Afghanistan. Leaks from Islamabad confirmed the secret visit, with public denials of any operation from Pakistan to Afghan territory. In fact, these denials are so loud that they practically confirm that there are a lot of tough negotiations going on for Pakistan’s help to deliver its ace in the hole, which are the Taliban, and as a result, intelligence urgent ground. .

The haggling was apparent in a New York Times article, which reported that Pakistanis wanted to be informed in advance of any US attack on Afghanistan, with some Pakistani officials even going so far as to say that the US should simply hand them over to them. drones. That in itself would have infuriated CIA officials. But Islamabad, like Oliver Twist, is never afraid to ask for more. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had given Pakistan some leeway to dilute the IMF’s demands. Tarin later denied it, but the position was clear. Even though the IMF balks at Pakistan’s unrealistic budget, Islamabad clearly feels it has the dominant hand in pushing the international lending agency to give it what it wants. It is not a wishful thinking. After all, this has been history since the 1980s when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan. In three decades, Islamabad has turned this bargaining into a refined art.

The knot in the twist of the arms

The crux of it all is whether the United States can call Pakistan a bluff, that is, it will control the Taliban and persuade them to achieve American objectives; mainly eradicate the terrorist threat and ensure a minimum of uniform governance for all. This assumes that the Taliban will act almost entirely according to Pakistan’s wishes, providing intelligence on the ground about the activities of al Qaeda and its many affiliates or competitors like the Islamic State. Granted, that’s almost exactly what Taliban commanders have done over the past two decades, given the need for safe havens.

But the picture has changed. As victory looms, differences in the division of power will inevitably emerge, with indicators already pointing in that direction. New leadership can emerge that cannot be taken for granted. Certainly, the Haqqanis and others will retain their strength in the border regions of Pakistan. But much of the rest, especially in the north and west, is up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinkens meeting with Central Asian leaders says the United States is looking for alternative bases. This is not going to be easy, as suitable aerodromes (i.e. far enough away) are difficult to find. Karshi Khanabad in Uzbekistan, for example, was abandoned after it was found polluted with toxic materials, including depleted uranium. Kyrgyzstan seems to offer a place for everyone, including India. Kazakhstan is far too far away. Turkmenistan declared neutrality. Besides, no one will want to annoy Moscow or the Taliban.

The advantage is that this time, the United States is not there to target the Taliban, with whom it has a peace agreement, but to strike the others, for whom it is ready to pay in support of the future Afghan government. For the United States, it might be easier to embrace and come to terms with Moscow than to hope that Pakistan will change its double-handed nature. Even as Islamabad prepares for the IMF to loosen the strings, India must show tough diplomacy and open its purse, to ensure that US goals are met in other geographies, and that its own Taliban outreach at least provides the confidence that much more reliable friends are there for the long haul. Pakistan’s ambitious defense budget must stay where it is, on paper. It’s good for everyone, including Pakistan itself.

The author is Distinguished Fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi. She tweets @kartha_tara. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

