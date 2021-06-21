Pakistan Afghanistan Challenge

The Afghan discussion boils down to this: Who will manage the security of Kabul International Airport after US and NATO forces complete their withdrawal? This shows how precarious the security situation in Afghanistan is and the United States is now more concerned with airport security than with overall peace in this war-torn country. The reason Kabul airport security is important is that otherwise the United States cannot maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The United States and other Western diplomatic missions need a secure airport to exit in an emergency. The United States has the option of taking over airport security on its own, but as President Joe Biden has already said he does not want to leave troops behind, Washington is looking for other options. To this end, the United States is in talks with Turkey. The question was raised when Biden met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit last week.

This aspect alone highlights the looming challenge Afghanistan poses to the United States and Pakistan. There are two scenarios.

First, and the ideal is for there to be a peace agreement. There is a power-sharing agreement allowing the formation of an inclusive interim government. There is a comprehensive ceasefire and all parties agree to end the violence. There is a broader consensus among Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors and other regional and international actors. The international community agrees to inject dollars for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the war-torn country. The return of peace enables what Pakistan often calls a “dignified” return of Afghan refugees to their countries of origin and unleashes the economic, trade and energy potential not only between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but for the whole. of the region. Peace also means that terrorist groups find little space to operate from Afghanistan and therefore the dividends of peace are there for everyone.

But unfortunately the situation on the ground seems to be the opposite.

The second and most likely scenario is that Afghanistan is heading into another phase of civil war and unrest. Despite the efforts, there is little or no chance of a peace agreement in the near future. The Afghan Taliban already control 45% of the territory and their commanders on the ground publicly state that once US forces leave, the current dispensation in Kabul will not last a week. But it may not be such a simple proposition. While the Afghan Taliban have more than 100,000 well-armed and well-trained infantrymen, the Afghan National Army has 300,000 and has the latest military equipment supplied by the United States and other countries.

Even if the Taliban try to take over Kabul, it will not be fun. In the process, there will be chaos on the streets of Afghanistan. The warring factions will attempt to exercise control as happened after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989. As a result of this chaos, terrorist groups will have the freedom to operate. Groups such as TTP will find space to regroup. The unrest will trigger a new wave of Afghan refugees. Although we have closed the border and introduced other border mechanisms, these measures may not be enough.

Diplomatically, this scenario means Pakistan will be blamed for the mess. The cost of the Afghan troubles will be enormous. The economic recovery that the government is hoping for over the next two years could be jeopardized. Other unforeseeable challenges could arise in Pakistan. But despite this imminent threat, Pakistani elected officials are busy launching abuses against each other. No one is talking seriously about the threat posed by the situation in Afghanistan. It is no exaggeration that the unrest in Afghanistan will have far-reaching implications for Pakistan and perhaps we are not yet ready for the challenge!

Posted in The Express Tribune, June 21st, 2021.

