The opposition is bitterly divided, according to Pervez Khattak





NOWSHERA: Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the budget would be passed easily by lawmakers as opposition parties were bitterly divided and fighting against each other.

Speaking to reporters in his hometown of Manki Sharif in Nowshera district, he said the federal government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan had placed emphasis on helping the poor in the recently announced budget.

Speaking of measures taken to help poor segments of society, the defense minister said an investigation has been launched to help the poor. He said ration cards would be issued to the poor to assure them of food supplies at subsidized rates of 30 percent.

Pervez Khattak praised KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his team for unveiling a balanced and pro-poor provincial budget and thereby setting an example for others.

The Federal Minister said that the entire economic team of the Prime Minister and the ruling Pakistan Central Committee Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have launched efforts to secure the party’s victory in the next general elections scheduled for the year 2023 .

He was critical of the main opposition parties and believed that the policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam had no future.

Pervez Khattak said the population rejected the policy of sit-ins and protests launched by the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman uses the PDM platform to pressure the government to seek redress for corrupt leaders, but these tactics would not work, he added. He ruled out any threat to the PTI government and hoped the masses would re-elect them in the next general election because of their performance.

