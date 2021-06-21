State-Approved Chinese Churches Praise Communist Party, Urge Members to Love CCP and Socialism Before Centennial





Religious organizations and churches affiliated with the Chinese Communist government are using different platforms to praise and promote the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ahead of the party’s centenary celebration on July 1. According to International Christian Concern (ICVS), state-backed religious organizations are happy to organize activities for the event, in addition to encouraging clerics to study party history and participate in a “pilgrimage.” Recently, the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CPCA) in the Jiangbei area of ​​Chongqing held a “Thanks and Praise for the Chinese Communist Party’s Pilgrimage to Pay Homage to St. Mary.” After visiting various churches in Chongqing, they gathered in one of the churches for a “Mass of Gratitude and Praise for the CCP’s Blessing Mass.” Priest Ding Yang, who presided over the service, said, “The Church should organically unify ‘Love Party, Love Country and Love Socialism’ and the faith; speak boldly of politics, while speaking of faith according to the law. In a congratulatory message, Liu Yuanlong, vice president of the National Catholic Patriotic Association (CPCA) and member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said, “God has chosen the Chinese Communist Party.” Of course, this is just one of the ways the CCP uses God’s name for itself and its program. In addition, according to the Chinese newspaper Apple Daily, quoting Proverbs 11:14 who declares that “for lack of guidance, a nation falls, but victory is won thanks to many advisers,” Liu believes that the CCP and the country need “strong central leadership.” Liu then urged the faithful to “listen” to and “follow” the dictatorial Chinese Communist Party, led by Xi Jinping. Likewise, the bishop of the diocese of Shandong, John Fang, who is also president of the association, said the group would continue to “deepen the sinicization of the Catholic religion”. As rightly observed Asia News, the year 2021 will be a turning point for the Catholic Church in China, when it “assimilates” the concept of “State Church”, one which is subject to the commandments of the Patriotic Association and the vision of the Party in all respects. And, despite the provisional agreement between China and the Vatican, which includes the so-called recognition of the Pope as head of the Church, in practice it simply means that bishops in China must submit to the Patriotic Association. . Similar to ChinaAid Assessment, this “celebration” would do little to strengthen the faith. Its sole purpose is to eliminate the faith from Chinese culture. Also in a previous report, ChinaAid founder Bob Fu pointed out that the CCP’s religious freedom policy aims to wipe out all religions and beliefs in the nation so that the Communist government has control over the entire population. In addition, according to Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst, the party “uses the celebratory activities to strengthen its control over the five major religions”, namely Roman Catholicism, Protestantism, Buddhism, Taoism and Islam. As the Chinese Communist Party attempts to maintain its grip on power in a manner comparable to that of North Korea, ICC said this increasingly blurred line between its propaganda and the official Church is cause for concern.







