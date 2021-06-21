Prime Minister Modi is responsible for building trust with J&K political forces

When Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and key Kashmiri politicians come face to face at the multi-party meeting scheduled for June 24, it will likely be an uncomfortable meeting. After all, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and Mehbooba Mufti, had no idea what would ultimately happen in August 2019.

The Abdullahs met Modi days before sweeping changes altered the political fate of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Recalling the reunion a year later, Omar Abdullah, in an article for The Indian Express, wrote: This is not a reunion that I will soon forget. Maybe someday I’ll write about it, but decorum prevents me from saying more as we left the meeting with a completely different feeling of what was going to happen in the next 72 hours. All of a sudden, everything we feared came true. Mufti, who went against her political instinct to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was bluntly dumped in June 2018. And for nearly a year, the three former chief ministers were jailed under the law on public security, considered enemies of the state. and accused of frivolous crimes.

The National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have not formally accepted the invitation to the multiparty meeting, but all this will weigh heavily on their minds. So will it be knowing that their own constituents viewed them as traitors for having previously allied with the BJP. All three have been blamed for the dramatic events of August 2019 which not only saw the state split into two Union Territories (UTs) but also the valley subjected to an unprecedented lockdown.

The June 24 invitation is sort of an olive branch, but it comes at a time when the trust gap between J&K and New Delhi is at an all-time low. Can Mufti and Abdullahs Trust the Indian Government Again?

The invitation recognizes the fact that New Delhi needs regional leaders to jumpstart a political process and that they are always able to contact voters. This is an obvious derivation from last year’s District Development Council elections. Several parties, including the NC and the PDP, came together as the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), to contest and win the majority of seats.

But will the PAGD help New Delhi move forward, if an election in the UT is the only goal behind the MP’s invitation? The unequivocal answer is no. The NC and the PDP cannot afford to give the impression of supping with the Delhi government if the talks do not include the restoration of the state of J&K, a promise made by Home Secretary Amit Shah. There are also appeals to the Supreme Court, asking for the reinstatement of article 370. For the BJP, there is no question of overturning the law but the NC and the PDP would at least like the requests to be removed from the law. cold room for an early hearing. J & Ks executives have also been accused of financial irregularities and view the opinions of central investigative agencies as instruments of undue pressure.

Modi and his government have their own reasons for holding out the olive branch. President Joe Bidens’ administration has openly called for restoring normalcy to J&K and the volatile region cannot be perpetually in a state of political limbo. Not when there is an interim ceasefire on the line of control and the need for 24×7 vigilance on the Chinese front.

The all-party reunion may be the thaw that J&K sorely needs, but for it to be successful Modi must be prepared to give more than he expects in return. It is up to him to repair the trust deficit. If he understands the need to reach out to the brooding population, even the Jammuits are unhappy with the removal of the special status and the possibility of outsiders buying their land, the all-party reunion can be a window of opportunity. ‘opportunity. This is the moment when the impasse can be broken.

