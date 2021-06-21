Jokowi orders malls, malls, until cafes close at 8:00 p.m.





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com –To avoid the increase in the number of positive cases of Covid-19, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered adjustments and a strengthening of the implementation of the Restrictions of Micro-Scale Community Activities (PPKM). The adjustment of the PPKM microphone will be carried out from tomorrow June 22 to July 5, 2021. The activities of restaurants, food stalls, restaurants, cafes, street vendors, street stalls, both independent and in markets and shopping centers or shopping centers, are set at 25% for dinner in or eat there. While 75% for carry or take it home. Operations are also regulated until 8:00 p.m. WIB and must have strict health protocols in place. “Activities in shopping malls, malls or markets and shopping centers, the maximum opening hours are until 8:00 p.m. WIB. And limit visitors to a maximum of 25% of the capacity,” said the president of the Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Management Committee (KPCPEN) as well as the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto after attending an online meeting on the treatment of Covid-19 led by President Jokowi, Monday (21/21). 6/2021). The strengthening of the micro PPKM will be included in the instructions of the Minister of the Interior (Mendagri). Adjustments made include, for the offices of ministries / agencies, BUMN, BUMD and other workplaces, which are in the red zone, must implement homework (Work at home/ WFH) up to 75%. In the non-red zone, 50-50% of the WFH is applied and works in the office (work from the office /WFO) with the implementation of strict health protocols. “Working hours are changing. So if the WFH can take turns, so that no one moves or moves to other areas. And that will of course be more regulated by K / L and local governments (Pemda), ”said Airlangga Hartarto. Regarding teaching and learning activities, the adjustment made is to redo it online for the red zone. The other areas follow the current regulations of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemdikbudristek). “According to the existing rules, the red zone was carried out in line according to PPKM”, explained Airlangga Hartarto. Then for the essential activities of the sector, be it basic service industry, utilities, national life-saving projects and places where people’s basic needs start with supermarkets and pharmacies can operate. 100% with stricter opening hours, capacity and sanitary protocols. In the meantime, construction activities, construction sites and project sites can continue to operate with the establishment of health protocols. At places of worship in the red zone, Airlangga stressed that they will be temporarily suspended until the area is declared safe. Places of worship in non-red areas are enforced in accordance with Ministry of Worship regulations and strict health protocols. “Regarding the religious activities of Eid al-Adha, a separate SE will be issued which will regulate all activities, including the slaughter of sacrificial animals and their distribution. The Minister of Religion will issue a special circular for this, ”said Airlangga Hartarto. Meanwhile, activities in public spaces of public facilities, public parks, tourist attractions, other public places as well as cultural arts, social activities, meeting activities, seminar meetings in the red zone are temporarily closed until declared safe. Then in other areas it is allowed to open up to 25% of the capacity maximum and there are provisions of the local government implementing strict sanitary protocols. “Note for festive or community activities, a maximum of 25% of the capacity of the room and no catering on site. This means that the food must be brought home,” said Airlangga Hartarto. For public transport, Airlangga continued, local government regulations on capacity and hours of operation were enforced with stricter implementation of health protocols. Source: BeritaSatu.com

