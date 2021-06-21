Twitter is furious with Prime Minister Imran Khan for “blaming the victim”





While many have praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for categorically denying US access to Pakistani territory for any kind of action inside Afghanistan, many are furious with him for calling the clothes women of rape cause.

In an excerpt from his HBO interview – which aired Sunday and shared on the Axios website on Saturday – interviewer Jonathan Swan asks if the Prime Minister thinks what women wear has an effect on the temptation that leads to rape, Khan said, “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean it’s common sense.

Confused, Swan rephrased his question, “But is this really going to lead to acts of sexual violence?” Maintaining his position, Khan goes on to explain, “It depends on the society you live in.”

He adds: “If people in a society haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact. [on them]. Growing up in a society like yours, maybe it won’t affect you. This cultural imperialism… Everything in our culture must be acceptable to everyone. “

Indignation

Since a snippet of that conversation went viral on social media, many on Twitter have expressed disappointment with the Prime Minister.

To matlab bachay bhi aurton ke kapron kee wajah se rape ho rahay hain?

– MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) June 21, 2021

Only 3 days after the rape of a child by a cleric, Imran Khan chooses to blame “little clothing” worn by women for the culture of rape.

This is not a slip of the tongue. Such blame on victims has been a constant position of IK since the highway incident last year. Our PM is a rape apologist.

– Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) June 21, 2021

By this logic, the children of madrissas must have the most provocative outfit so that they are mistreated, molested and raped by “religious figures” who are not robots, hence their monstrous acts being justified by our Prime Minister. Wow. https://t.co/YlaqNjreOE

– None of your business (@sadusertweets) June 21, 2021

How are men not offended when someone says men are inherently potential rapists? do men lack free will and mental capacity to practice self-control? https://t.co/yKcMQUMeEJ

– Maryam (@maryamful) June 21, 2021

It is because men are incapable of decency according to our Prime Minister.

Decency can only be expected from robots.

– Hiba (@Hibaah_yar) June 21, 2021

The defendants

Others, however, believe Khan blamed the society we live in and not his wives. And therefore agree with what he said.

I can’t believe i am defending imran khan but what he said is true .. you don’t live in an ideal society. it is always smart to adapt according to the company.

– FierCommunist (@CommunistVik) June 21, 2021

You can twist the words no matter what, that’s not what he said, he blamed the company not the women. And yes, cultural imperialism is one thing.

– (@imranulumer) June 21, 2021

Is asking women to dress modestly a crime?

– Hameed Pasha (@demuremystique) June 21, 2021

Terrible? How? ‘Or’ What. He didn’t say anything bad. If a woman wears short clothes in a place where it is rare, it will have an effect. For a cross-check, you can visit any beach in Goa, where you’ll find Indian uncles lustfully gazing at Russians.Vilifying IK is all you’ve done

– V (@ FVRH4N) June 21, 2021

Nidhi, I have very high regard for you. But I agree with what he said. Wearing short clothes in a conservative society has its ramifications. The men get excited.

– Gauraf ‘(@SmotherWithKiss) June 21, 2021

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

