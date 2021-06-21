Zhejiang District at the forefront of ecological sustainability

A Xin / Ti Gong

In response to global challenges such as climate change, President Xi Jinping has committed to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

In the midst of defining the two goals, how can the dark horse of low-carbon development campaign activate the “green gene” and help China do a good job?

On the East China Sea, southwest of the Zhoushan Archipelago in Zhejiang Province, Dinghai District is at the forefront of the challenges of climate change and sea level rise.

Although different from China’s interior countryside, the district with 128 islands is on its way to “turning danger into opportunity” and taking the initiative to “explore the way” to build a zero carbon campaign. net.

Net zero carbon is also known as carbon neutralization, which means offsetting carbon dioxide and other man-made greenhouse gases in the form of conserving energy and reducing emissions. emissions, industrial adjustment and reforestation to achieve the goal of “net zero emissions”.

Therefore, Dinghai’s practice not only enables China to move forward towards both goals, but also explores the “Chinese plan” for international island cities to face climate challenges.

Dinghai and the town of Zhoushan stretch to the western Pacific. At the intersection of northern and southern China’s maritime transport and the Yangtze River’s “Golden Waterway”, the international island city is less than 300 kilometers from Shanghai and is part of a maritime transport network. of 500 kilometers made up of Busan, Nagasaki, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong. .

“The countryside is the foundation of human civilization. Being part of a community of common destiny for mankind, Dinghai will play its role to bring more wisdom and strength to explore a new low-carbon development path to promote the revitalization of rural areas in the new era ” said Zhuang Jiyan, Party secretary of Dinghai.

Building a zero-carbon city should add Dinghai’s practices to the “important window period,” Zhuang added.

Dinghai is rich in marine resources but lacks freshwater resources. Per capita fresh water is only 1,206 cubic meters, well below the average for Zhejiang Province and the rest of the country.

Water shortages are forcing Dinghai to depend on power systems to source water from the mainland. According to a study by Tongji University, 75.56% of current rural carbon emissions in Dinghai come from the consumption of electricity, which is mainly transferred through the Zhejiang power grid. The proportion of thermal energy in Zhejiang’s power grid is around 59%.

In addition to significant carbon emissions from energy activities, as well as the development of tourism, aquaculture, plantation and other industries in Dinghai, and improving the standard of living of residents while improving the level of economic development, this will lead to increased carbon emissions in construction, transportation, agriculture and other aspects. Dinghai realizes that the development of beautiful villages cannot come at the cost of high carbon emissions.

“We are starting from the development of clean energy to build the wind energy storage project,” said Lu Haifeng, deputy party secretary of Xinjian Village in Dinghai District. “Dinghai is rich in solar and wind power. In combination with wind power equipment at the top of the mountain, photovoltaic equipment is installed on the roofs of existing rural houses to provide clean energy for the village landscape installations and electric vehicles. “

“This type of transformer photovoltaic roof mode uses the space on the roof and does not occupy any land resources,” Lu added.

Currently, Dinghai has completed the construction of six “net carbon” demonstration sites with Xinjian Village as the lead. The others are the villages of Ma’ao, Huangsha, Guanghua and Yujia, Dongyi Island and Donghai Farm.

Digital technology is also crossing all areas of net zero carbon rural construction, according to Lu.

Dinghai Village not only contains the beautiful scenery created by “clear waters and green mountains”, but also reflects such precious achievements as “the mountains of gold and silver”.

“We hope to establish a friendly and long-term cooperative relationship with Dinghai and work together for rural revitalization and sustainable development,” said Zhang Zhenshan, United Nations Habitat representative in China and project director in China.

In 2019, Xinjian Village in Dinghai District appeared at the first UN-Habitat conference as an example of a zero-carbon global village with an energy-saving aerial power plant, unpowered entertainment and wastewater recycling facilities. In Xinjian village, people can enjoy the beautiful rural landscape of clear clouds, green mountains and rivers, butterflies and birds, and feel the “zero carbon net” concept implanted here.

On May 1, the number of tourists to Xinjian Village to experience rural life reached a new high. The practice of net zero carbon has laid the foundations for building a beautiful countryside and long-term development of rural tourism.

Yu Jinhong, Party secretary of Xinjian Village, recalled that the villagers planted trees and restored the mountain forest after learning the concept of “clear waters and green mountains”.

The development of Xinjian Village in protecting the ecological environment provides an example for other villages in Dinghai.

The neighboring village of Ma’ao has introduced natural light for lighting, uses photovoltaic panels for recharging, and has built a set of water circulation systems powered by natural forces.

Several scenes from the village show the net zero carbon way of the village by drawing on the power of nature, avoiding waste and abuse of resources, and allowing the village, the villagers and the surrounding environment to coexist harmoniously.

Empty and clean bottles can be exchanged for a 1 carbon coin, equal to 2 yuan ($ 0.31). In this village, an abandoned house was built as a net zero carbon green store, with stone walls and wooden roofs seemingly preserved and the outer packaging removed from the store. Customers are encouraged to provide their own containers and packaging.

Today, Dinghai’s forest cover rate is 51.74%, and the air quality is among the top three in China all year round.

Island rural tourism has become a major driver to promote rural revitalization here.

According to the results of the Tongji University random sampling, most of the villages in Dinghai are low emission and are expected to achieve net zero carbon levels in the near future.

Zhuang Jiyan said that since Xinjian Village was chosen as an example of a global zero-carbon village, Dinghai has continued to explore the pace of the integration of small villages into the great era.

“China’s goal of peaking carbon emissions and neutralizing carbon has strengthened our confidence and determination to take the path of net zero carbon rural development,” Zhuang said.

In order to build a “road map” to a net zero carbon village, Dinghai District, UN Habitat and Tongji University officially signed a cooperation agreement last month to jointly promote the practice of a village. net zero carbon and have published 10 guidelines for a net zero carbon village. Dinghai villages.

From the perspective of the 10 guidelines, it includes the establishment of carbon emissions inventories and relevant reporting and testing mechanisms for 80 villages in Dinghai, as well as solutions for new energy, building materials, water circulation and waste disposal.

Wu Jiang, former executive vice president of Tongji University and a member of the French Academy of Architecture, said the guidelines will play a key role in guiding the next step of systematically promoting the construction of Dinghai Zero Carbon Rural Area, and also means that the construction of Dinghai Zero Carbon Rural Area will move from an exemplary case to global practice.

“Achieving peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality is the key to the sustainable development of our nation and to building a community of destiny for humanity,” said Wang Yimiao, deputy director of the Department of ecology and environment of Zhejiang province.