International Yoga Day 2021: From the first to the seventh edition | Latest India News

On International Yoga Day Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga has become a source of inner strength for people and a way to turn negativity into creativity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yoga shows us the path from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems can exist, but we have endless solutions within ourselves. We are the greatest source of energy of the universe, ”PM Modi said as he addressed the nation on the seventh International Yoga Day. “Today even medical science emphasizes the healing process in addition to medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process,” added PM Modi.

This year, the theme of International Yoga Day is “Yoga for Wellness” and the focus will be on the practice of Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

In pictures: From Delhi to New York, this is how the world celebrated Yoga Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, several ministers and union citizens across the country have practiced yoga on the occasion. However, the celebrations and events were murdered and held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015.

In one

The proposal to observe an International Yoga Day was first presented by PM Modi in his speech at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, of thought and action … a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the meaning of oneness with yourself, the world and nature, said PM Modi.

Read also | M-Yoga app to promote yoga videos in different languages: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi has proposed that June 21 be chosen to celebrate International Yoga Day, as it marks the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, the longest day of the year and considered auspicious in many cultures.

The United Nations, recognizing its universal appeal, proclaimed June 21 International Yoga Day by resolution 69/131 of December 11, 2014. International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness around the world of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

The draft resolution establishing International Yoga Day was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The resolution notes the importance for individuals and populations of making healthier choices and following lifestyles that promote good health.

Read also | International Yoga Day 2021: 10 Things You Need To Know About The Day

Records broken

The first-ever International Yoga Day saw the participation of nearly 36,000 people, including Prime Minister Modi and dignitaries from 84 countries, who performed 21 asanas for 35 minutes at Delhis Rajpath. International Yoga Day created two records, one Guinness World Record for the largest yoga class in one location and the other for the most nationalities participating.

From the Upanishads comes the idea of ​​yoga to transform human consciousness by controlling the body and the senses through constant practice. The body is the vehicle for the realization of the Supreme Being, Prime Minister Modi said during his speech at the event.

The day billed as a day to promote “harmony and peace” has also sparked controversy with some Muslim organizations claiming that yoga is essentially a Hindu religious practice and contrary to Islam. Authorities denied the charge and said attendance at the yoga day was optional.

Celebrations were held in 192 of the 193 UN member countries except Yemen, and events were held in 251 cities on six continents with 30,000 people practicing yoga in Times Square in New York City.

Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice, originated in India thousands of years ago. The word yoga derives from Sanskrit and means to join or unite, symbolizing the union of body and mind.