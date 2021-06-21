Nicola Sturgeon accuses Boris Johnson of trying to ‘rig’ independence referendum





Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of attempting to rig the indyref2 rules amid reports the Prime Minister wants to allow Scots living in England to vote. The Prime Minister hit back on Twitter at suggestions that UK government ministers would be prepared to give 800,000 Scots living in England and 50,000 other exiles in Wales what could be a decisive word in a vote on independence. The SNP leader took heart at the apparent concession from Tory ministers that a vote would take place, but added: Maybe they should just make their case on the merits and allow everyone who lives in Scotland to decide on #democracy. The response came after reports that Cabinet ministers want to put the UK government at the forefront for an expected fall push for Indyref2 by making Ruth Davidson the leader of the pro-Union campaign. The former Scottish Conservative leader is expected to be appointed to the House of Lords and there are calls for her to be appointed Boris Johnson’s cabinet secretary for the constitution. Responsibility is currently shared between Johnson as Union Minister and Scot Michael Gove, who is Cabinet Minister. Giving a referendum vote to Scots living in England was debated before the 2014 referendum, but was dropped. However, who is eligible to vote in another referendum is likely to be the source of difficult negotiations between the two governments if negotiations on granting another Article 30 order to hold a vote continue. .



Poll guru Professor Sir John Curtice said the inclusion of Scots in the rest of the UK could tip the vote in favor of the Union as long as the pro-independence side gets no more than 54% voices in Scotland.







