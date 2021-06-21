Pakistani Terrorist Network Exposed Again as Documentary Traces Travel of Paris Attacker Linked to 11/26 | Latest India News





A new documentary has shed light on the involvement of the conspirator of the Paris attacks Muhammad Ghani Usman, a Pakistani national and terrorist from Lashkar-e-Taiba, in the planning and execution of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. French prison after being arrested in connection with the 2015 bombing in the French capital.

The documentary was broadcast by German broadcaster DW. It aims to uncover the financing, planning and commission of terrorist attacks in Europe. The directors of the film are following leads that reveal the terrorists’ link with the Pakistani intelligence service ISI.

“This man was a key member of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He is believed to have been part of planning operations for the Mumbai attacks in 2008. Yet nothing has been done,” quotes a security analyst based at London. Sajjan Gohel said.

Watch the documentary here:

Usman was interviewed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was investigating cases of bombings in Mumbai, in 2019. According to the NIA, Usman was in contact with David Coleman Headley, the American terrorist of Pakistani origin who plotted the terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008.

The film then talks about the main conspiracies hatched by brainwashed terrorists and reveals the name of Sajid Mir, an obscure character. “Suspects in the United States confirm the existence of Sajid Mir and his role in the recruitment and indoctrination of Westerners with the aim of returning them to Europe or the United States to carry out attacks on behalf of the LeT”, quotes the documentary quoting Jean-Louis Bruguière, a former French investigating judge, anti-terrorist.

Photo of Sajid Mir, 45, who has had plastic surgery and now lives in Pakistan. (Photo HT)

Hindustan Times reported last year on the whereabouts of Sajid Mir, who was Headley’s manager. The terrorist wears $ 5 million on his head.

India blamed LeT, who is believed to be linked to Al Qaeda, for the Bombay attacks that left 166 people dead. Documentary filmmakers also claimed to have found evidence showing that the ISI has increased its cooperation with terrorist organizations, especially Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“The documentary shows that Pakistan continues to be the terror factory of the world. This is quite evident when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls 9/11 Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden a martyr and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in an interview with Tolo News, gives him a pass. Pakistani political leaders continue to deny the presence of Taliban leaders, including Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, and Sirajuddin Haqqani in the country. What makes the situation worse is that Sajid Mir still lives in Rawalpindi and David Coleman Headley was a relationship of former Pakistani Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. To this day, US intelligence has not shared Headley’s financial dealings with India. With the departure of US forces from Afghanistan next month, the terror factory in Pakistan will be operating at full capacity with impact around the world, “said Shishir Gupta, author of the best-selling” Indian Mujahideen: The enemy within “and an expert in terrorism mr.

French investigators suspect that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the Paris bombings and the suicide bombings in Brussels, sent Usman and Haddadi to Europe to carry out attacks.

Usman, the 34-year-old bomb maker, was arrested in October 2015 along with his Algerian aide and suspected ISIS fighter Adel Haddadi shortly after arriving on the Greek island of Leros with 200 other refugees for possession of a fake passport. Investigators believe there were two other men in the boat who then blew themselves up in front of the Stade de France stadium, one of a series of shameless attacks by a dozen people around the French capital.

Haddadi and Usman were detained by Greek authorities for 25 days because they had false Syrian passports. Once released, they followed the main trail of migrants and traveled to Salzburg, in western Austria, at the end of November – after the Paris attacks. They applied for asylum in a refugee shelter in Salzburg.

The pair were arrested again in December 2015 when a fingerprint search linked them to passports stolen by Islamic State. An Austrian court then approved their transfer to France for trial.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos