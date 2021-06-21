Those who kill innocent people are terrorists, says Fawad – Pakistan





Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said categorically on Monday that those who kill innocent people are terrorists.

In a tweet, the minister said there was “no confusion at any level” about those who kill innocent people. “It is terrorism and the perpetrators are terrorists. We have suffered the pain of terrorism in our own country and can understand the pain of all those who have lost their loved ones in these cowardly attacks.”

Chaudhry’s remarks come a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi refrained from calling Osama bin Laden a terrorist in an interview with Afghanistans Tolo News.

When the interviewer quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as calling Osama bin Laden a martyr, Qureshi said: Well, again. Out of context. He [the PM] was cited out of context. And, a special section of the media the couple.

When asked if he disagreed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs paused for a moment and then said: I will let it go.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran delivered a comprehensive speech in parliament. Speaking on the country’s relations with the United States, he said Pakistan had faced many “humiliations” despite its support for Washington in the “war on terror” and had subsequently been blamed for them. US failures in Afghanistan.

Recalling an incident which he said caused “embarrassment” in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said: “The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed, martyred Osama bin Laden. What happened after that? The whole world has cursed us and said bad things about us. “

At the time, the opposition blasted the Prime Minister for his comments. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Imran’s remarks were consistent with “his history of appeasing violent extremism.”

“It was during his rule that those implicated in the attack on the APS Army Public School]escaped and those implicated in the murder of Daniel Pearl are relieved. Running with the hare and hunt with the dog, “he said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistan was still the victim of terrorist attacks by Osama bin Laden. “Because of him the country is in such a state and you present him as a hero on the floor of the assembly?”

She had said that Imran’s words would go down in history. “Remember that Osama Bin Laden may be the hero of the Prime Minister but not of the nation. He was and will be a criminal of the state and the people.”

However, the Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, had defended Prime Minister Imran, claiming that he twice used the word killed for bin Laden (in addition to martyr).

“An unjustified attempt is underway at home / abroad with the clear intention of making his remarks unnecessarily controversial,” he said, asserting that the Prime Minister’s commitment against terrorism was “unwavering”.

