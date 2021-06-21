TNI AL Marine Taifib Troops Surprise Jokowi’s 60th Birthday





VIVA Elite Amphibious Reconnaissance Troops (Taifib) Marines Indonesian National Army (TNI) The Navy reserved an immeasurable surprise for Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The surprise was given to President Jokowi at the time of his 60th birthday which falls today, Monday June 21, 2021. Surprise from Marine Taifib Marine it is not a common thing. The naval soldiers who have the ability to perform reconnaissance and combat (Taipur) in wartime are quite amazing. Reported VIVA Military According to the official Instagram account of the Marine Corps Commander (Dankormar) Major General TNI Suhartono, there are four Indonesian Navy Amphibious Reconnaissance Soldiers (Taifib) from the Indonesian Navy who jumped from an aircraft. drive carrying them. In the 46-second video, four Marine Taifib soldiers from the Indonesian Navy are seen parachuting. They jump from a height of several thousand feet from the top of the training plane carrying them. What was unexpected was that the four Marines of the Indonesian Navy carried and spread a poster with a photo of Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the Indonesian sky. “Happy Birthday, Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo. I wish you good health, long life and success in the leadership of your beloved country,” said Major General Dankormar Suhartono , Monday June 21, 2021.

